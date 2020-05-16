Internet stunned by ‘Mad King’ Trump’s ‘Mitch, I love you’ plea to McConnell to go after Russia collusion hoaxers

In a bizarre retweet of a Federalist editor’s claim that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been ignoring “the Russian collusion hoax,” Donald Trump professed his love for the Senate Majority leader and said it was true and could cost him the Senate in November.

According to Sean Davis, “Mitch McConnell has spent years pretending as though the Russian collusion hoax never happened. If he thinks he’s going to keep the Senate majority and confirm more judges without addressing the hoax and holding the hoaxers accountable, he’s lost his mind,” to which Trump added, “Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this!” while also tagging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter commenters seemed to be taken aback by Trump’s out of character tweet — as you can see below:

Trump desperate to distract from this:

Under Obama/Biden:

H1N1 virus 2009 to 2010: 12,469 deaths in US.

EBOLA 2014-2016: Two deaths on US soil. Under Trump:

Coronavirus 2020: Nearly 85,000 Americans dead in just 2 months plus US economy has collapsed Trump FAILED our nation! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 16, 2020

Trump story Eat

Use Twitter

Sleep

Repeat — Pantomath (@pantomath__) May 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch, I love you but you’re bringing me down. — herbert hoover (@hooverism2020) May 16, 2020

Mitch I love you 😂😂😂 Why are threatening #MoscowMitchMcConnell on Twitter… Oh yeah because you are a scared baby man who can’t say anything to people’s face. pic.twitter.com/6LM8x6S1wL — Skyleigh #StayHome 86th [email protected]🏠 (@Sky_Lee_1) May 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What a soap opera this trump show is. — Amy G Dala (@IPudski) May 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mitch, I love you." "Sir, this is Aunt Pittypat." pic.twitter.com/8a0D3vU1Z4 — Quinn Daniels (@MightyQuinnUSA) May 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh rats Camp David has WiFi — Carol is Staying Inside (@aka_tahto) May 16, 2020

Funny how you never say "I love you" to FLOTUS in a tweet. You are going to pay a big price a huge price for what you are doing to this country. OUR country NOT yours. You will not get away with it. Blood on your hands. #TrumpLiesAmericansDie — Snic (@SnicSanFran) May 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mad King on his golden throne ordering out decrees. — TrumpTroller (@ManbabyandChief) May 16, 2020

McConnell and Kim Jong Un. — Tyrrell Woolbert (@rhymeswithferal) May 16, 2020