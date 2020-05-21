Iowa businessman gets lucrative no-bid coronavirus contract after making big donation to Trump: report

This February, West Des Moines businessman David Greenspon made his first ever donation to Donald Trump. According to Iowa Starting Line, two months later he received a no-bid contract to obtain Personal Protective Equipment for the state of Iowa.
Greenspon gave $15,000 to the Trump Victory joint fundraising PAC on February 4. He also gave Trump’s presidential campaign committee two donations of $2,800.
“The $7.2 million that Greenspon’s Competitive Edge business was awarded in early April has come under scrutiny after reporting from the AP’s Ryan Foley,” Iowa Starting Line reports. “Greenspon’s business has never produced or acquired medical equipment before; his business has been known for producing t-shirts and Republican campaign signs in the past. He was tasked with obtaining one million gowns and 100,000 plastic goggles.”
According to additional reporting from the Associated Press, Greenspon was recently arrested and charged for felony assault on a woman.
Read the full report over at Iowa Starting Line.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.