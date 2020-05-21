Quantcast
Iowa businessman gets lucrative no-bid coronavirus contract after making big donation to Trump: report

Published

1 min ago

on

This February, West Des Moines businessman David Greenspon made his first ever donation to Donald Trump. According to Iowa Starting Line, two months later he received a no-bid contract to obtain Personal Protective Equipment for the state of Iowa.

Greenspon gave $15,000 to the Trump Victory joint fundraising PAC on February 4. He also gave Trump’s presidential campaign committee two donations of $2,800.

“The $7.2 million that Greenspon’s Competitive Edge business was awarded in early April has come under scrutiny after reporting from the AP’s Ryan Foley,” Iowa Starting Line reports. “Greenspon’s business has never produced or acquired medical equipment before; his business has been known for producing t-shirts and Republican campaign signs in the past. He was tasked with obtaining one million gowns and 100,000 plastic goggles.”

According to additional reporting from the Associated Press, Greenspon was recently arrested and charged for felony assault on a woman.

Read the full report over at Iowa Starting Line.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
