Is the $600 unemployment benefit taxable?
Q. I am receiving unemployment benefits due to COVID-19. I also am receiving an additional $600 weekly until July 31 as a result of the CARES Act. Is the $600 taxable federally?— Out of workA. Yes, the extra $600 that the unemployed can receive as part of the expanded federal benefits is taxed by the federal government.Unemployment benefits are not taxable for New Jersey.If you didn’t elect to have federal taxes withheld, you can go to your unemploymentaccount and change that.“To help offset your future tax liability, you may voluntarily choose to have 10 percent of your weekly Unemployment In…
‘You’re not well’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls on Trump to let Mike Pence act as president until his sanity improves
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called on President Donald Trump to step aside and let Vice President Mike Pence to manage the coronavirus crisis.
The president smeared the "Morning Joe" host by dredging up the 2001 death of one of Scarborough's congressional staffers, which he's done before, and the broadcaster questioned Trump's sanity.
Sorry, French press users — but study says you should filter your coffee
Coffee fuels early risers and night owls, and during coronavirus isolation many people are brewing their own drinks at home.A recent study shows only one problem with that: If you use a French press, you aren’t filtering your coffee well enough.“Our study provides strong and convincing evidence of a link between coffee brewing methods, heart attacks and longevity,” study author Dag S. Thelle, a professor at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, said in a press release. “Unfiltered coffee contains substances which increase blood cholesterol. Using a filter removes these and makes heart attacks ... (more…)