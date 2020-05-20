Israel, Iran leaders trade Twitter blows
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned arch-foe Iran after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted comments accusing Israel of “state terrorism” and calling for “eliminating the Zionist regime”.
“He should know that any regime that threatens Israel with extermination will find itself in similar danger,” Netanyahu wrote on his official Twitter feed in Hebrew.
He was responding to comments posted on Twitter by Khamenei on Wednesday in Farsi, English and Arabic.
“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews,” Khamenei wrote, explaining that what he meant was to “expel thugs like Netanyahu”.
“This is ‘eliminating Israel’,” he added.
“The Zionist regime is the most evident example of state terrorism,” Khamenei also wrote, saying that since the foundation of the Jewish state, Zionists “have been acting like a cancerous tumor, furthering their goals by massacring children, women and men”.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the comments.
“The United States condemns Supreme Leader Khamenei’s disgusting and hateful anti-Semitic remarks,” he tweeted.
“They have no place on Twitter or on any other social media platform.”
Pompeo made an eight-hour visit to Israel last week, during which he accused Iran of using its resources to “foment terror” even as its people face the Middle East’s deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak.
Police officer: It’s ‘unfortunate’ not all Black people were killed by coronavirus
On Wednesday, The Olympian reported that a police officer in Kaplan, Louisiana was terminated after a racist social media comment.
During a live stream of a COVID-19 press conference by Gov. John Bel Edwards, another commenter wrote, "virus that was created to kill all the BLACKS is death." In response, Ofc. Steven Aucoin wrote "Well it didn't work ... how unfortunate."
"The Kaplan Police Department confirmed officer Steven Aucoin’s firing in a Facebook post on May 15, saying it was 'aware of the situation' and dismissed Aucoin after an investigation into comments the officer made online just hours earlier," reported Tanasia Kenney. The department issued a statement saying, "Chief [Joshua] Hardy and the Kaplan Police Department would like to apologize for this matter."
Federal Reserve warns ‘substantial likelihood’ new waves of coronavirus could lead to ‘protracted’ recession
On Wedneseay, Politico reported that the Federal Reserve is warning there is a "substantial likelihood" that new outbreaks of coronavirus could trigger additional drops in economic activity, leading to a "protracted" economic downturn. The warning comes from the minutes of a policy meeting the central bank held in April.
"The document underscores that Fed officials are highly unsure about how the U.S. economy will fare, citing an 'extraordinary amount of uncertainty and considerable risks' over the next year or two," reported Victoria Guida. "They pointed to 'several alternative scenarios … that all seemed about equally likely.'"
Brazil’s Bolsonaro bets big on ‘right-wing’ drug against virus
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro neatly sums up how thoroughly politics has hijacked the debate over using malaria drugs against the new coronavirus: "Right-wingers take chloroquine."
The far-right leader made the remark Tuesday, a day before his government recommended widespread use of chloroquine and a less-toxic derivative, hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19 even in mild cases, despite questions about their safety and effectiveness.
The "Tropical Trump," as Bolsonaro has been called, shares his US counterpart's enthusiasm for the two drugs, as well as his tendency to disregard scientific evidence that contradicts him.