Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s always Republicans’: Conservative bashes his own party’s hostility to democracy

Published

2 hours ago

on

Conservative David Frum blamed the Republican Party for undermining U.S. democratic institutions.

The former speechwriter for George W. Bush told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s hardcore base was hostile to democracy, and both they and the president pose a real threat to constitutional law even if he loses in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’ll issue a spate of pardons to his intimates, relatives and to himself,” Frum warned, if Trump loses the election. “We’ve never had to test the question, whether a president can pardon himself. I imagine, I expect that we will be testing that question.”

The problem was not just Trump, but also the party that nominated him — which imposes minority rule at the state and federal level.

“The attack on democracy we’ve seen is not a Trump-specific problem,” Frum said. “Look, we have states, where with 45 percent of the vote, the Republican Party — and it’s always the Republican Party — gets close to 65 percent of the seats. It is not just south of the Mason-Dixon line, Michigan and Wisconsin are very bad actors.”

Frum said Democrats must leverage their likely gains in this year’s election to take back some power in states they’re less likely to win.

“We have a census coming up in 2020,” he said. “We’re probably going to have some Democratic gains in 2020 at the state level. How do you make sure state governments reflect the votes cast? [My] book has ideas on how to do that. One thing I suggest is Democrats use their gains in 2020, in the states where they do well — North Carolina perhaps, Wisconsin perhaps — and draw two maps. Say, here’s what we could do to you, here’s what we should do to you. Now, we can do either map. If you will make — if you, Republicans, will use your power in Texas and Georgia to draw fair maps, we’ll use our power in North Carolina and Wisconsin to draw fair maps. If not, not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, it is crazy that in the United States, politicians draw their maps,” he added. “I’d like to do away with that, but that’s not practical. What is practical is to restore deterrence. The courts, since 2013, have stepped away from any role as guardians of democracy in the United States. They gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013, they allowed partisan gerrymandering in the last session of court. They say, so long as it is not racial, because partisanship and race match in the United States, whenever you do partisan gerrymandering, you are doing racial gerrymandering.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Right-wing militia spokeswoman defends lynching of Kentucky governor in effigy: Protesting ‘is not the answer any longer’

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

A group of right-wing protesters held a demonstration in front of the house of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's mansion this Sunday, at one point hanging an effigy of the governor on a tree in what looked to be a mock lynching. According to CNN, the protest was advertised on Facebook as a Patriot Day Rally to exercise Second Amendment rights.

The backlash against the group's actions was swift, with even Mitch McConnell slamming the move as "unacceptable."

"There is no place for hate in Kentucky," he tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien scolds Tomi Lahren on Twitter after she calls people ‘sheep’ for Memorial Day

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

Journalist Soledad O'Brien fired back at Fox News personality Tomi Lahren after she called Americans "sheep" for following pandemic safety rules on Memorial Day.

"I gotta hand it to COVID-19, you sure did expose the sheep among us," Lahren wrote in a tweet over the Memorial Day weekend.

I gotta hand it to COVID-19, you sure did expose the sheep among us.

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 24, 2020

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s policies could come back to haunt him as he struggles to save his presidency from COVID-19: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

In a column for Washington Monthly, Annie Kim suggested that Donald Trump will likely be handcuffed by his own economic policies as he attempts to deal with the collapse of the U.S. economy in large part due to the coronavirus pandemic that raged out of control on his watch.

With close to 40 million Americans now unemployed and the president's administration pumping trillions into the economy to keep the country afloat as businesses shutter, Kim suggested that Trump is in a major bind of his own making that could cost him re-election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image