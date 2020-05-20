Quantcast
'It's called libel': MSNBC's Mika demands Twitter CEO act after Trump baselessly accuses her husband of murder

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday demanded that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey take action after President Donald Trump once again used the platform to level baseless accusations of murder against her husband.

“Jack, please take my call today,” she wrote. “Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel.”

Brzezinski also demanded to know “why Trump is not banned” from the platform for violating its rules.

In a tweet posted earlier in the morning, Trump once again called for law enforcement officials to launch an investigation into “Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough” for supposedly murdering Lori Klausutis, an 28-year-old intern who died in 2001 while working in Scarborough’s Florida office.

However, as an AP fact check published in 2017 shows, a coroner’s report found that Klausutis, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, fainted and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

