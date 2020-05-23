Ivanka Trump buried in scorn in India for tone deaf comments about impoverished teen: report

According to a report from Reuters, first daughter Ivanka Trump is being buried in scorn over a Friday tweet about an impoverished young woman in India who cycled her wounded father roughly 750 miles due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report states that TYrump tweeted, ““15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!”

Spinning it as a win for the “cycling federation” was called out for being tone-deaf considering the young woman’s circumstances, Reuters reports.

“’Her poverty & desperation are being glorified as if Jyoti cycled 1,200 KM for the thrill of it. Government failed her, that’s hardly something to trumpet as an achievement,’” Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted on Saturday in response to Ivanka’s message,” Reuters reports with Kanti Chidambaram, an opposition member of parliament, adding, “This is not a feat of excellence. It’s a feat fuelled by desperation caused due to the callous attitude of the government.”

Health experts say India’s vast lockdown has helped limit the spread of COVID-19, but it has pushed millions who live on daily wages to the brink of poverty. After weeks of mounting criticism and tales of hardship, the government is now running trains and buses to help the migrants get home,” Reuters reports, adding, “Jyoti’s father, a rickshaw driver in north India, said he could not cycle because of an accident he had suffered months ago. With food and cash running out, his daughter decided she would ride him to their village in the eastern state of Bihar.”

