Quantcast
Connect with us

Jerry Nadler shoots down Eric Trump’s attempt to paint him as a hypocrite on mail-in voting

Published

1 hour ago

on

This Wednesday morning, President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took a dig at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) by tweeting out an old video featuring Nadler saying that “paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud,” in an attempt to paint Democrats as hypocrites in light of President Trump’s disparagement of mail-in voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At least with the old clunky voting machines that we have in New York, deliberate fraud is way down,” Nadler says in the video.

In response to the President’s son’s tweet, Nadler said that his current position is entirely consistent with his past views.

“Eric! So good to hear from you, I had forgotten all about you but hope you are doing okay,” Nadler sarcastically wrote in his reply tweet. “Love the video of me talking about the need for a paper trail to ensure voting integrity. Mail-in or absentee ballots are a paper trail used by, among others, our men and women in uniform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadler went on to say that mail-in or absentee ballots “have been used for decades without incident to allow people a chance to fulfill their civic duty when circumstances make it difficult for them to vote in person (like in a war).”

“So why shouldn’t people be able to vote during a pandemic, which your dad keeps calling a war?” Nadler wrote in a subsequent tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien: Trump’s actions are ‘abnormal’ — but the NYT won’t call him out

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

In an interview with The Daily Beast published this Wednesday, former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien spoke about her new podcast Murder on the Towpath, a new true-crime miniseries that’s now available on Luminary. During the interview, the Beast's Marlow Stern asked her about how she became someone who uses Twitter to take the media to task on how it covers Trump.

"I think we’re in an interesting time, and political media is—often—having a bad moment," O'Brien said. "And that’s because they don’t know how to handle a president who is a compulsive liar. I think we’re up to 18,000 verified lies, and they don’t know what to do with that, because there are these unwritten rules about how you handle the presidency."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Minneapolis investor calls security on black businessmen for ‘trespassing’ in their own building

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A group of black businessmen was confronted by a white venture capitalist for using the private gym in the Minneapolis building where they rent an office.

The Tuesday evening encounter was recorded by one of the men who own the digital marketing firm Top Figure, and shows venture capitalist Tom Austin asking whether they "belong" in the shared private gym.

"What office are you in?" Austin says, as the men try to explain they are tenants in the building. "I'm calling 911 now."

The men told Austin, who identified himself in the video, they were all tenants and pointed out later they needed key cards to access most parts of the building.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Surgeon general corrects Trump after he goes on bizarre tangent about insulin

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump mused about taking insulin during a White House event for seniors with diabetes, even though he does not have the disease.

This article was originally published at Salon

The president on Tuesday unveiled a White House plan that would slash the price of insulin for Medicare recipients and wondered if he should try to the hormone himself.

"I don't use insulin," Trump said. "Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it, but I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable."

Continue Reading
 
 