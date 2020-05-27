Jerry Nadler shoots down Eric Trump’s attempt to paint him as a hypocrite on mail-in voting

This Wednesday morning, President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took a dig at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) by tweeting out an old video featuring Nadler saying that “paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud,” in an attempt to paint Democrats as hypocrites in light of President Trump’s disparagement of mail-in voting.

Jerry Nadler in 2004: “Paper ballots are EXTREMELY susceptible to fraud…I can show you experience which would make your head spin.” pic.twitter.com/qTjyQLoJWT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 27, 2020

“At least with the old clunky voting machines that we have in New York, deliberate fraud is way down,” Nadler says in the video.

In response to the President’s son’s tweet, Nadler said that his current position is entirely consistent with his past views.

“Eric! So good to hear from you, I had forgotten all about you but hope you are doing okay,” Nadler sarcastically wrote in his reply tweet. “Love the video of me talking about the need for a paper trail to ensure voting integrity. Mail-in or absentee ballots are a paper trail used by, among others, our men and women in uniform.”

Eric! So good to hear from you, I had forgotten all about you but hope you are doing okay. Love the video of me talking about the need for a paper trail to ensure voting integrity. Mail-in or absentee ballots are a paper trail used by, among others, our men and women in uniform. https://t.co/yfM9QkkNJm — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 27, 2020

Nadler went on to say that mail-in or absentee ballots “have been used for decades without incident to allow people a chance to fulfill their civic duty when circumstances make it difficult for them to vote in person (like in a war).”

“So why shouldn’t people be able to vote during a pandemic, which your dad keeps calling a war?” Nadler wrote in a subsequent tweet.

They have been used for decades without incident to allow people a chance to fulfill their civic duty when circumstances make it difficult for them to vote in person (like in a war). So why shouldn’t people be able to vote during a pandemic, which your dad keeps calling a war? — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 27, 2020