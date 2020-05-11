Jerry Stiller of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘King of Queens’ dead at 92
Jerry Stiller, the actor and comedian who endeared himself to TV audiences through unforgettable roles in comedies including “Seinfeld,” has died.He was 92.Stiller was widely known for playing the fiery Frank Costanza in “Seinfeld,” father to George Costanza (Jason Alexander).The actor and director Ben Stiller announced his father’s death on social media early Monday morning.”I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Stiller tweeted. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. L…
U.S. News
Jerry Stiller of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘King of Queens’ dead at 92
Jerry Stiller, the actor and comedian who endeared himself to TV audiences through unforgettable roles in comedies including “Seinfeld," has died.He was 92.Stiller was widely known for playing the fiery Frank Costanza in “Seinfeld," father to George Costanza (Jason Alexander).The actor and director Ben Stiller announced his father’s death on social media early Monday morning."I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Stiller tweeted. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. L... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘Not on my watch.’ How a doctor returned his coronavirus patient’s life-saving gift
The man on the ventilator asked the doctor for a pen and a piece of paper. He wrote, in shaky handwriting from his hospital bed, what he could not say with the tube jammed down his throat because of the coronavirus."Am I going to die tonight?"Dr. Rick Pitera, 53, felt his stomach drop as he read the note. He knew the odds, and he knew they were not good. He already had seen so much death and suffering at St. Barnabas Medical Center from COVID-19, more than he had seen in the previous three decades working at the Livingston hospital as an anesthesiologist.But this man? This was different. Danny... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Dumbed-down’: Rosie O’Donnell explains why she can’t watch The View anymore
One of "The View's" most famous alums says she can no longer stomach watching the talk show she helped pioneer.
Rosie O'Donnell, who served two stints on the show, helped steer the long-running ABC program in a more political direction with her opposition to the Iraq War and her public feud with Donald Trump, but she told The Daily Beast that she no longer kept up with watching.
"I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot," O'Donnell said. "Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in, but in the old days, 'The View' had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore."