Quantcast
Connect with us

Jew-haters protest outside Ohio health director’s home after GOP lawmaker smears her as a ‘globalist’

Published

57 mins ago

on

For the second time, protesters have gathered in front of the house of Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, with at least one of them carrying an antisemitic sign that referred to Acton’s Jewish faith.

According to Cleveland Jewish News, one woman carried a sign that read, “Jewish Leaders John 7:1,” which refers to a bible verse that reads, “After this, Jesus traveled around Galilee. He wanted to stay out of Judea, where the Jewish leaders were plotting his death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days before the protest, Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale (R) took to his Facebook page and slammed Dr. Acton as a “globalist,” which is a term many agree to be antisemitic in nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your basic human rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness do not come from an unelected Globalist Health Director, who signed the order in the dark of night. Your basic human rights are inalienable and cannot be bought, sold, traded or taken from you,” he wrote.

Vitale, who represents Ohio’s 85th District, been a vocal critic of stay-at-home orders and of Acton and Governor Mike DeWine throughout the pandemic. On Monday, he also made headlines for saying that he doesn’t wear a face mask because that’s not what God intended.

James Pasch, ADL regional director in Cleveland, slammed the sign that popped up at Monday’s protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is outrageous for anybody to target Dr. Acton for her faith or who she is, and anti-Semitism has no place in the state of Ohio,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Dr. Acton should be applauded for her hard work in trying to save the lives of Ohioans and we call out any anti-Semitic or hateful protests.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bar owner calls in ‘armed vigilantes’ to protest Texas coronavirus restrictions — and she joins them in jail

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

An armed protest against Texas stay-at-home orders ended with eight arrests.

More than 20 demonstrators and members of the armed protest group Open Texas rallied outside Big Daddy Zane's Bar late Monday afternoon following another demonstration at Anytime Fitness in Odessa, complaining that social distancing measures were unconstitutional, reported the Opelika Auburn News.

“When we help businesses open up, support them," said Open Texas member and online personal trainer Philip Archibald. "We get them some revenue and we get them back on their feet. We are only going to reopen the country by empowering people and helping them stand up and getting them back off their knees.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Disturbing video emerges of ‘modern-day lynching’ of black jogger in Georgia — but suspects still not arrested

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

While out for a jog two months ago, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by a man and his son who chased him down. Now, video of the incident has emerged.

The video, shared by activist Shaun King, shows Arbery running while a truck chases after him. At one point, Arbery is seen struggling with a man who exited the vehicle carrying a weapon. Two shots can be heard before Arbery can be seen collapsing to the pavement.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pence slacks off holding coronavirus task force meetings as projections show new infections to jump ten-fold

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Late last month Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner suggested the White House had done everything it needed to do to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and even declared victory.

“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that’s really what needs to be told,” Kushner told “Fox & Friends”, to great national outrage.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image