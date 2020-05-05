Jew-haters protest outside Ohio health director’s home after GOP lawmaker smears her as a ‘globalist’

For the second time, protesters have gathered in front of the house of Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, with at least one of them carrying an antisemitic sign that referred to Acton’s Jewish faith.

According to Cleveland Jewish News, one woman carried a sign that read, “Jewish Leaders John 7:1,” which refers to a bible verse that reads, “After this, Jesus traveled around Galilee. He wanted to stay out of Judea, where the Jewish leaders were plotting his death.”

Despite the pleas of @GovMikeDeWine during today's #COVID briefing, a group of about 40 protestors and counter-protestors gathered at the private residence of the director of ODH, Amy Acton. noticeably louder, No weapons reported #Ohiolockdown #amyacton #dewine #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/8tzSiIr2si — KRForbesPhotography (@KRForbesPhoto) May 4, 2020

A small group of people were protesting outside Dr. Amy Acton's home again this evening, despite @GovMikeDeWine's urging that they focus their attention on him instead. Full recap of today's #COVID19 news:https://t.co/NMVl4pp1WX pic.twitter.com/3BD3eofCL6 — Adam Cairns (@atomicphoto) May 4, 2020

Just days before the protest, Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale (R) took to his Facebook page and slammed Dr. Acton as a “globalist,” which is a term many agree to be antisemitic in nature.

“Your basic human rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness do not come from an unelected Globalist Health Director, who signed the order in the dark of night. Your basic human rights are inalienable and cannot be bought, sold, traded or taken from you,” he wrote.

Vitale, who represents Ohio’s 85th District, been a vocal critic of stay-at-home orders and of Acton and Governor Mike DeWine throughout the pandemic. On Monday, he also made headlines for saying that he doesn’t wear a face mask because that’s not what God intended.

James Pasch, ADL regional director in Cleveland, slammed the sign that popped up at Monday’s protest.

“It is outrageous for anybody to target Dr. Acton for her faith or who she is, and anti-Semitism has no place in the state of Ohio,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Dr. Acton should be applauded for her hard work in trying to save the lives of Ohioans and we call out any anti-Semitic or hateful protests.”