Joe Biden rips ‘outrageous’ lockdown protesters: ‘It is wrong’
Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted the armed protesters in Michigan who took over the state capitol to protest shutdown orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).
“They’re armed and I’m told one or two of them had Nazi flags or Confederate flags — I don’t know which it was, I can’t swear to that, I didn’t see it,” Biden told the Rev. Al Sharpton in an interview that was broadcast on Saturday.
Biden said it was “outrageous.”
“Such an attempt to intimidate is just beyond the pale and the president should be speaking out and say it’s totally inappropriate to … intimidate a governor who is doing one heck of a job. She’s listening to the scientists, she’s listening to the docs, she’s listening to the experts and that’s her judgment and it should be sustained and not have a bunch of people coming in, in numbers, with loaded weapons sitting in the hallways of the legislative body.”
“It’s wrong,” he added.
Trump ridiculed over ‘Treason!!!’ meltdown calling Russia investigation the’ biggest political scandal in American history’
Donald Trump was in a retweeting mood on Saturday, linking to supporters praising him and attacking former Joe Biden, but a tweet about former security advisor Michael Flynn made him fly off the handle and accuse the Democrats of "treason!!!" and being behind the "biggest political scandal in American history."
As the president wrote, "The Russia Hoax is the biggest political scandal in American history. Treason!!! Lets see how it ends????"
As more than a few commenters noted, it ended with impeachment for the president.
Trump is desperately covering his tracks as the U.S. death toll passes 65,000
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Arguably the most important news story this week was from The Washington Post, which reported that "U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings about the novel coronavirus in more than a dozen classified briefings prepared for President Trump in January and February, months during which he continued to play down the threat."
It’s time to reject the gods of commerce: America is a society — not an ‘economy’
The "economy" does not exist. Human beings do. What nearly everyone understands, except Republican officials and economists on television, is that there is no singular, shared experience within one large-scale economic system. Leilani Jordan, a 27-year-old woman with a developmental disability, who worked as a grocery clerk at a satellite store of Giant Food — a chain throughout three states — died from the coronavirus infection she contracted when earning her final paycheck. That check was for $20.64. She worked without a facial mask, and lived in an entirely different universe than Nick Bertram, Giant's CEO, who collects a salary in the high six figures.