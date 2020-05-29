Joe Biden rips Trump for encouraging violence against Minneapolis protesters

Joe Biden called for police reform to root out “systemic racism” in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

The former vice president said he had spoken with Floyd’s family, and he criticized President Donald Trump’s leadership without mentioning his name.

“This is no time for incendiary tweets,” Biden said. “It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis and we need real leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden said the “anger and the exhaustion is undeniable” for Black Americans, and he said police departments must be reformed to end brutality and bigotry.

“We need real police reform that holds bad cops accountable,” he said.

“The original sin of this country still stains our nation today ,” Biden said. “We’re a country with an open wound. None of us any longer can hear the words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and do nothing.”

He ended by telling viewers: “I love you all.”

Tune in as I address the unfolding situation in Minnesota and the killing of George Floyd: https://t.co/AKk14gGif5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020