Joe Biden rips Trump for encouraging violence against Minneapolis protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden called for police reform to root out “systemic racism” in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

The former vice president said he had spoken with Floyd’s family, and he criticized President Donald Trump’s leadership without mentioning his name.

“This is no time for incendiary tweets,” Biden said. “It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis and we need real leadership.”

Biden said the “anger and the exhaustion is undeniable” for Black Americans, and he said police departments must be reformed to end brutality and bigotry.

“We need real police reform that holds bad cops accountable,” he said.

“The original sin of this country still stains our nation today ,” Biden said. “We’re a country with an open wound. None of us any longer can hear the words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and do nothing.”

He ended by telling viewers: “I love you all.”

At least 9 million US households with children are ‘not at all confident’ they’ll be able to afford food next month, census survey finds

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

"Even if they *do* end up getting food, you have to understand the mental and physical toll of living with that kind of fear, and how that affects relationships, work, health, and everything else."

A poll released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week revealed that at least nine million American households that include children are unsure whether they'll be able to access enough food in the next four weeks and millions more are experiencing housing insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police unions almost always defend cops no matter what — but they aren’t defending Derek Chauvin

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday days after the death of George Floyd -- and he's getting surprisingly little support from police unions.

As Reason Magazine documents, police union officials have been much less willing to go to bat for Chauvin than they have in other cases in which officers were caught on camera physically abusing suspects.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association, for instance, put out a statement saying that Chauvin's actions as shown in a bystander video were "inconsistent and contrary to everything we have been taught, not just as an academy recruit or a police officer, but as human beings."

Business owner kills Minneapolis man with shotgun blasts during protests over George Floyd’s killing

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A business owner shot and killed a man during violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

A skirmish broke out late Wednesday near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue, and police said 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. was killed by a shotgun blast, reported WCCO-TV.

“I start to see like thousands of people running around,” said restaurant owner Hector Hernandez. "Next thing you know we have probably 100 people banging on the windows throwing rocks."

Continue Reading
 
 
