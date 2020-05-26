Joe Biden updates social media profiles with picture showing him wearing a coronavirus mask

The wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a leading issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump has reportedly said he won’t wear a mask due to vanity, with the president not liking the way he looks wearing a mask.

But former Vice President Joe Biden was spotted wearing a mask during his first public appearance in weeks, when he came out to honor the dead on Memorial Day.

On Tuesday, Biden joined many other social media users by updating his profile picture with a photo of him wearing a mask and Ray Ban sunglasses.