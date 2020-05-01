Quantcast
Judge issues scathing ruling against Trump administration — and cancels hundreds of oil leases on public land

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump administration suffered a major setback in its efforts to open more public lands to oil and gas drilling.

“A federal judge on Friday canceled nearly 300 oil and gas leases in Montana because government officials failed to properly study the risks of all that drilling to the environment and water supply,” the Associated Press reported Friday.

The ruling impacts 287 leases covering approximately 227 square miles.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris blasted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in his decision.

“The Court does not fault BLM for providing a faulty analysis of cumulative impacts or impacts to groundwater, it largely faults BLM for failing to provide any analysis,” Morris wrote.

Morris also mocked BLM’s lawyers for responding to the lawsuit with irrelevant details.

“A weatherman proves unhelpful if he says ‘it’s going to be windy tomorrow’ when asked if it will rain,” Morris explained. “BLM proves just as unresponsive here.”

Dozens of lockdown protesters arrested in Sacramento: California Highway Patrol

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Large crowds gathered on the capitol lawn in Sacramento on Friday to protest lockdown orders.

"Dozens of people were arrested Friday afternoon during a demonstration at the State Capitol to protest the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak," KCRA-TV reports. "Officers arrested 33 people for disobeying a lawful order, demonstrating without a permit and resisting or delaying a police officer, the California Highway Patrol said."

The station estimated the crowd to be larger than 1,000.

Judge rejects pay-discrimination claim by U.S. Women’s National Team: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The reigning world champions on the U.S. women's soccer team received a setback in court as they seek equal pay with their male counterparts, CNN reported Friday.

"A federal judge has dismissed the claims for equal pay by the US women's national soccer team, according to a court filing on Friday. Claims of unequal travel conditions, like charter flights and hotel recommendations, and support services, specifically medical and training support, can still go to trial," CNN noted.

The players blasted the decision.

"We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay," spokesperson Molly Levinson said.

Lockdown protesters Trump is firing up are expecting Civil War II: Right-wing extremism expert

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The right-wing protests against government lockdowns are not normal protesters, a leading journalist studying the far-right explained on MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Christopher Mathias, a senior reporter at the HuffPost.

Mathias pointed out one of the protesters was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, which explained was code for "the boogaloo" -- the coming civil war that the protesters are expecting.

He went on to explain how many are Trump supporters and the groups involved have "a long history of being connected to white nationalist groups."

Watch:

