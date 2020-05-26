Julian Castro pinpoints moment Ted Cruz became a laughingstock and everyone began to hate him

In an interview with Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast for The Daily Beast’s “The New Abnormal” podcast, former San Antonio mayor and Democratic 2020 presidential contender Julian Castro was asked why it is that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is so loathed in his home state after once being considered a rising star in conservative circles.

After stating that Republicans in Texas are on the ropes with the voters after over three years of Donald Trump, Cruz’s name came up and Jong-Fast pressed the Democrat about the across-the-board hatred for the GOP lawmaker.

As podcast host Wilson stated, “Everyone on Earth hates Ted Cruz,” co-host Jong-Fast exclaimed, “Why is that?” and Wilson replied “There are a number of things and we probably have to do a show called “Everyone Hates Ted'”

“Do you have any theories?” Jong-Fast asked Castor.

According to Castro, it began when Donald Trump insulted the looks of Cruz’s wife and the senator rolled over like the president’s “lapdog.”

“You know what really didn’t help him, and they made an ad out of this in the 2018 race,” Castro replied. “When Trump insulted his wife and his father like that, and then be he basically went back groveling to Trump like a lapdog essentially.”

“I mean, I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, whatever your politics are, look, somebody goes to your face and insults your wife and your father and then you just go over like a lapdog dog, people start to think that you’re totally insincere, and it’s all ambition, your own ambition,” Castro explained.

You can listen here, the discussion about Cruz begins at the 23-minute mark.