Kamala Harris tops Biden list for 2020 VP pick

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is the “early frontrunner” at the top of the list to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

Politico reports aides, surrogates and major donors to the former Obama vice president see Senator Harris as a good fit, although Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is ahead of the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Biden and Harris have spoken privately several times, and a growing contingent of operatives inside and around the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign have been making it clear they want her as his pick,” Politico notes. “Influential donors are joining in the push, seeing the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica as the most logical choice to balance a ticket led by a white man in his late 70s. Some of the party’s biggest benefactors, including those who went months rarely hearing from Harris, said they have seen an uptick in contacts from her and people on her behalf.”

About a dozen candidates are being vetted, including Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, and Stacey Abrams (D-GA).

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license