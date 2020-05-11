Kamala Harris tops Biden list for 2020 VP pick
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is the “early frontrunner” at the top of the list to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.
Politico reports aides, surrogates and major donors to the former Obama vice president see Senator Harris as a good fit, although Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is ahead of the pack.
“Biden and Harris have spoken privately several times, and a growing contingent of operatives inside and around the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign have been making it clear they want her as his pick,” Politico notes. “Influential donors are joining in the push, seeing the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica as the most logical choice to balance a ticket led by a white man in his late 70s. Some of the party’s biggest benefactors, including those who went months rarely hearing from Harris, said they have seen an uptick in contacts from her and people on her behalf.”
About a dozen candidates are being vetted, including Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, and Stacey Abrams (D-GA).
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
2020 Election
How the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s taxes could blow up in their face
According to a columnist at the Daily Beast, should the conservative-leaning Supreme Court decide to allow Donald Trump to keep his taxes secret, they could pay for the decision after the election should presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden be elected in November.
As the Beast's David Lurie notes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spent the past three years packing the courts with "... a huge number of extraordinarily ideological right-wingers, selected with the integral involvement of the Federalist Society. This has included filling slots McConnell held open during the Obama administration (not the least of them being the Supreme Court seat that opened up with the death of Antonin Scalia)."
2020 Election
Trump spent weekend tweeting like a ‘deeply disturbed senior citizen’ while people died: Morning Joe
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough went off on a long rant about Donald Trump on Monday morning, lashing out at the president for spending the weekend frantically tweeting attacks on his perceived enemies when he wasn't retweeting fans praising him.
All as the coronavirus pandemic death toll passed 80,000 American lives.
Speaking with co-host Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC regular Rev. Al Sharpton, the host started by noting that the president was wasting time last week attacking him on Twitter, calling the presidential efforts "sad."
Regarding the weekend tweeting frenzy, Scarborough said the president is beginning to sound like a "deeply disturbed senior citizen," and that will cripple Republicans at the polls in November.
2020 Election
Republicans panicked Trump is ‘in denial’ about the economic carnage that’s happening on his watch
President Donald Trump is trying to project confidence that the economy will quickly rebound in the second half of the year -- but even many Republicans are worried that he's setting himself up for yet another failure.
Politico reports that the Trump White House on Friday felt "relief" that the economy shed a record 20 million jobs in just one month, as they feared the number was going to be even worse.
However, the publication writes that "many Republicans close to the White House privately believe the markets will rebound long before the employment numbers do," and one GOP source tells Politico that Trump is "in denial" about the true depth of the economic carnage that's occurring under his watch.