Karl Rove latches on with Trump campaign as an adviser: report

George W. Bush’s political architect is assisting President Donald Trump’s campaign as an adviser.

Karl Rove has been helping Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign in an unpaid and informal role, staying in regular communication with campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reported Business Insider.

Republican insiders suggested that Rove — who worked for Bush and his father, who were critical of Trump — is helping the campaign to keep his name relevant for presidential candidates in four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rove is looking at the bigger picture, and there is life after Trump,” said one Republican.