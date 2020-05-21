Karl Rove latches on with Trump campaign as an adviser: report
George W. Bush’s political architect is assisting President Donald Trump’s campaign as an adviser.
Karl Rove has been helping Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign in an unpaid and informal role, staying in regular communication with campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reported Business Insider.
Republican insiders suggested that Rove — who worked for Bush and his father, who were critical of Trump — is helping the campaign to keep his name relevant for presidential candidates in four years.
“Rove is looking at the bigger picture, and there is life after Trump,” said one Republican.
2020 Election
Karl Rove latches on with Trump campaign as an adviser: report
George W. Bush's political architect is assisting President Donald Trump's campaign as an adviser.
Karl Rove has been helping Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in an unpaid and informal role, staying in regular communication with campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reported Business Insider.
Republican insiders suggested that Rove -- who worked for Bush and his father, who were critical of Trump -- is helping the campaign to keep his name relevant for presidential candidates in four years.
2020 Election
Trump faces ‘nearly insurmountable’ odds of being reelected thanks to COVID-19 recession: forecasting model
The recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put a major dent in President Donald Trump's chances of winning the 2020 election, according to an influential election forecasting model.
NBC News reports that Oxford Economics, which has a strong track record of forecasting presidential elections, now sees Trump as all but certain to lose the popular vote this fall.
"An unemployment rate above its global financial crisis peak, household income nearly 6% below its pre-virus levels, and transitory deflation will make the economy a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Trump come November," the firm writes in explaining its latest forecast.
2020 Election
Rick Wilson tells Morning Joe that Trump’s re-election doesn’t even matter to campaign manager Parscale
Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson said President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale doesn't seem to care whether he wins re-election.
Wilson, who helped create a new attack ad for the Lincoln Project against the president and his campaign manager, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Parscale was running a con on Trump.
"Everything counts in large amounts, and Brad has had hundreds of millions of dollars to try to move Donald Trump's numbers," Wilson said. "He can't."
"This is like trying to sell bad dog food with good advertising," he added. "The food tastes bad, so dogs don't eat it. Donald Trump is an unpopular brand. Brad doesn't care, win or lose, what happens to Donald Trump. He is doing very well for himself."