Kayleigh McEnany has already broken her promise to never lie to America: CNN’s Daniel Dale
On Friday, at her first ever briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a promise to never lie to the American people.
On CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale immediately pointed out two false claims in her briefing.
“There was a significant misstatement — I’ll put it gently because it is her first briefing — from Kayleigh McEnany about one of these state matters,” said Dale. “She was asked about the president’s tweet this morning in which he expressed support for Michigan protesters — he didn’t say who among the protesters, but some were militia members, and was asked who he was talking about, the people that stormed the state building and she said the president was referencing generally you have a first amendment right to protest. that is not what he said. This is not a general expression of the right to protest, this is support for the protesters.”
“I think we should also point out that Kayleigh McEnany significantly misquoted the FBI notes regarding Michael Flynn,” continued Dale. “She quoted the note saying ‘we need to get him to lie.’ In fact, the note said, what is our goal, either truth/admission, or get him to lie. and so, it’s fair to raise questions about the ‘get him to lie part’ but it didn’t say, quote, ‘we need to get him to lie’ and that is what she said it said.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is ‘clearly flailing right now’ and ‘most Americans don’t believe’ him: CNN’s John Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Friday said that President Donald Trump is pitching conspiracy theories about the novel coronavirus being manufactured in a lab because he has no other way of recovering politically.
While discussing the president ignoring an intelligence assessment that states that there is no evidence that the virus was manmade, Harwood said that the president is simply trying to find some kind of scapegoat to blame for the deadly disease that has so far killed 63,000 Americans in less than two months.
"This is a president who is clearly flailing right now," he said. "He entered this crisis with weak credibility. Polls throughout the administration have shown that most Americans don't believe the president. Secondly, two-thirds of the american people think that he's been behind the curve on this crisis."
Breaking Banner
How the pandemic is a accelerating a worldwide shift to authoritarianism — especially in America
I’ve spent the past few semesters teaching seminars on democracy, populism, and authoritarianism. It is not an exaggeration to say that the coronavirus pandemic represents a fresh challenge to democracy, not just in the United States, but across the world.
Events of recent years – Brexit, the election of President Trump, and the rise of nativist, populist movements in countries as diverse as Hungary, Turkey, and Brazil – had already led experts like Tim Snyder and Yascha Mounk to warn that the norms upholding liberal democracy are globally at risk.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘increasingly unnerved’ because his own campaign knows he’s losing to Joe Biden: CNN reporter
President Donald Trump has been flying off the handle recently because officials from his own campaign have warned him that he's currently losing the 2020 presidential election.
CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond told host John Berman on Thursday that Trump is raging against his own officials after they showed him dire polling data from swing states in the last week.
"President Trump is growing increasingly unnerved about his prospect for re-election, particularly in the last week as he's gotten updates from campaign and RNC officials showing he's losing in key battleground states to the former vice president, Joe Biden," Diamond explained.