Kayleigh McEnany: ‘It doesn’t matter’ when people call me a liar because ‘I stand as a Christian woman’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week brushed aside criticism of her past statements by noting that she is a “Christian woman” who ultimately works for God.

“They are calling you a lot of names out there,” CBN’s David Brody told McEnany during a recent interview. “You said you will not lie and they are calling you a liar and they’re calling you other names: racist and birther and all that type of stuff.”

“I know the person I am,” McEnany replied. “I know what I stand for. And I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality and truth and loyalty and honesty. It’s the values I’ve lived by my whole life. It’s the values I’ll continue to live by.”

“People will malign you,” she continued. “It comes with the job but I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the big guy upstairs. And my mission in life is that when I pass that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

McEnany concluded: “If I can end my life that way, it doesn’t matter what the people say on the way there.”

Watch the video below from CBN.

JUST RELEASED: @PressSec @kayleighmcenany on her critics: "I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality & truth, & loyalty and honesty…I know who I'm ultimately working for and it's the big guy upstairs." @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/YEztoC97JV — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 20, 2020