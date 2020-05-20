Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany: ‘It doesn’t matter’ when people call me a liar because ‘I stand as a Christian woman’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week brushed aside criticism of her past statements by noting that she is a “Christian woman” who ultimately works for God.

“They are calling you a lot of names out there,” CBN’s David Brody told McEnany during a recent interview. “You said you will not lie and they are calling you a liar and they’re calling you other names: racist and birther and all that type of stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know the person I am,” McEnany replied. “I know what I stand for. And I stand as a Christian woman, someone who believes in equality and truth and loyalty and honesty. It’s the values I’ve lived by my whole life. It’s the values I’ll continue to live by.”

“People will malign you,” she continued. “It comes with the job but I know who I’m ultimately working for and it’s the big guy upstairs. And my mission in life is that when I pass that He will look at me and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.'”

McEnany concluded: “If I can end my life that way, it doesn’t matter what the people say on the way there.”

Watch the video below from CBN.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The privileged and powerful view the pandemic as an obstacle to personal ambition: Robert Reich

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

As America reopens for business, you might expect Jeff Bezos, the richest man in America, and his Amazon corporation, one of the most profitable corporations in America, to set the corporate standard for how to protect the health of American workers.

Think again.

Amazon’s warehouses have become Covid-19 hot spots, yet Amazon has repeatedly fired workers who sound the alarm – including, just recently, a warehouse worker in Minnesota who spoke out against unsafe conditions, and, earlier in the pandemic, a worker who led a walkout Amazon’s huge JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island after several employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany: People like Trump have ‘right to try’ hydroxychloroquine ‘in waning days of their life’

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump's off-label use of hydroxychloroquine, insisting that people have a "right to try" the drug "in the waning days" of their lives.

"The doctor did prescribe it for him," McEnany told CBN's David Brody. "And he took it after having several discussions with Dr. Conley about its efficacy and he believed -- Dr. Conley -- that the benefits outweighed the risks for the president."

The press secretary noted that the drug has been used for decades for conditions other than COVID-19.

"It was issued an emergency use authorization to use this as essentially like a right to try," she added. "So, if you're someone who has this, who is looking for a therapeutic, who has COVID and is looking for a therapeutic, hydroxychloroquine is something some doctors professed optimism about."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Pompeo aide accused of intimidating State Department employees by carrying a whip around office: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

One of Mike Pompeo’s top aides in the State Department had been under investigation by the now-fired State Department inspector general for mistreating subordinates.

Politico reports that Sean Lawler, who previously served as the State Department's Chief of Protocol, was accused by Foggy Bottom employees of "harassing" his staffers -- and even of carrying a whip around with him as part of a campaign to intimidate them.

Cam Henderson, who replaced Lawler as Chief of Protocol, has also been accused by employees of covering up allegations against Lawler, and she was recently investigated by recently ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image