Kayleigh McEnany: People like Trump have ‘right to try’ hydroxychloroquine ‘in waning days of their life’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s off-label use of hydroxychloroquine, insisting that people have a “right to try” the drug “in the waning days” of their lives.

“The doctor did prescribe it for him,” McEnany told CBN’s David Brody. “And he took it after having several discussions with Dr. Conley about its efficacy and he believed — Dr. Conley — that the benefits outweighed the risks for the president.”

The press secretary noted that the drug has been used for decades for conditions other than COVID-19.

“It was issued an emergency use authorization to use this as essentially like a right to try,” she added. “So, if you’re someone who has this, who is looking for a therapeutic, who has COVID and is looking for a therapeutic, hydroxychloroquine is something some doctors professed optimism about.”

“You do have a right to try it,” McEnany said. “It gives people a right to try in the waning days of their life when they are facing a fatal illness.”

On Tuesday, Trump said that people who had passed away while taking hydroxychloroquine in a Veterans Administration study were “ready to die.”

Watch the video below from CBN.

Ex-Pompeo aide accused of intimidating State Department employees by carrying a whip around office: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

One of Mike Pompeo’s top aides in the State Department had been under investigation by the now-fired State Department inspector general for mistreating subordinates.

Politico reports that Sean Lawler, who previously served as the State Department's Chief of Protocol, was accused by Foggy Bottom employees of "harassing" his staffers -- and even of carrying a whip around with him as part of a campaign to intimidate them.

Cam Henderson, who replaced Lawler as Chief of Protocol, has also been accused by employees of covering up allegations against Lawler, and she was recently investigated by recently ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

2020 Election

‘Blatant lie’: Experts smack down Trump’s ‘false assertions’ about voting and threats against key swing states

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is being accused of engaging in voter suppression against key swing states and repeating the same type of threats that got him impeached.

Trump kicked off Tuesday with a tantrum of a half-dozen tweets about the fake unmasking "scandal," the fake "Obamagate" "scandal," a false claim "nothing else" except China is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic, a false suggestion Roger Stone is innocent, a false suggestion Joe Scarborough committed murder, and two attacks on states gearing up for voting by mail.

The President is terrified of voting by mail, because it will make it easier and safer for Americans to vote. The more people vote, the fewer Republicans get elected, and he knows that.

Continue Reading
 

‘The absurd has become reality’: Impeachment lawyer says Trump’s threats against states prove Democrats’ case

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

The top Democratic lawyer during the impeachment trial says President Donald Trump's threats against states proves their case against him.

Daniel Goldman, majority counsel in the impeachment inquiry and staff counsel to the House managers during the trial, said the president had attempted to extort states by threatening to withhold aid if they went through with plans to expand voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
