Kayleigh McEnany says Trump will be signing an executive order on social media after Twitter fact-checked him

On Wednesday, according to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced to reporters that President Donald Trump will be signing an “executive order” on social media.

McEnany did not elaborate on what this executive order would entail — but, as Collins noted, the announcement comes a day after Twitter appended a fact-check to a pair of Trump tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flight back to Washington, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters President Trump is going to sign some kind of executive order on social media. No further details appear to have been offered, but it comes after he lashed out over fact checks on his tweets. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 27, 2020

The tweets in question claimed that mail-in voting will be “substantially fraudulent” because people can simply “rob” mailboxes or “forge” or “illegally print out” fake ballots — something for which he provided no evidence, and for which state election systems already have robust safeguards.