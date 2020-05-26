Quantcast
Connect with us

Twitter adds warning label to Trump’s tweet for promoting misinformation — the first time they’ve done so

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning label to President Donald Trump’s tweets ranting against mail-in voting — the first time the social media network has ever done this to a message from the president of the United States.

The pair of tweets in question claimed, with no factual basis, that absentee ballots will be “substantially fraudulent” and that people will “rob” mail boxes and “forge” or “illegally print out” ballots — something that there are already robust safeguards against in state election systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The link attached to the tweet says “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” and takes users to the Twitter topic on the subject, which includes several news articles debunking the president’s claims about voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has repeatedly attacked the concept of mail-in voting as the system gains in popularity due to the coronavirus outbreak — despite the fact that he himself used a mail-in ballot to vote in the state of Florida.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Masks take center stage in presidential race as Biden slams Trump for ‘costing people’s lives’

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden laid into President Donald Trump for his comments belittling his decision to wear a mask at the Memorial Day events at the beginning of the week.

"He's a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way," said Biden. He added that "This macho stuff ... It's costing people's lives."

Trump has frequently refused to don a mask while speaking to the media, even when he is in public places where masks are required.

Watch below:

“He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden to @DanaBashCNN about Trump belittling his wearing of a mask. “This macho stuff ... It’s costing people’s lives.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says he can ‘absolutely’ force governors to reopen churches if he decides to do so

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

At Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he really has the authority to force governors to allow houses of worship to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Can you explain what authority you had in mind when you said that you would do that?" asked a reporter.

The president emphasized that he does have the power — but did not elaborate on how specifically he would do so, and added that he doesn't think he will have to.

"I can absolutely do it if I want to," said Trump. "I don't think I'm going to have to, because it's starting to open up. We need our churches and our synagogues and our mosques. We want them open, churches, synagogues, mosques, and other — we want them open and we want them open as soon as possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump continues pushing conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough — immediately after reporter tells him about widower begging him to stop

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

At Tuesday's White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked by reporters if he was aware of the letter from the widower of deceased congressional aide Lori Klausutis, begging the president to stop promoting conspiracy theories that she had been murdered by former representative and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

The president replied, "Yeah I have." However, almost immediately after, he used the moment to continue pushing the conspiracy theory, adding, "As you know, there's no statute of limitations."

Asked if he's seen the distressed letter from the widower of Lori Klausutis about Trump turning her death into fodder, Trump says "yeah I have," then continues propagating his conspiracy nonsense, then says, "As you know, there's no statute of limitations."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image