Twitter adds warning label to Trump’s tweet for promoting misinformation — the first time they’ve done so

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning label to President Donald Trump’s tweets ranting against mail-in voting — the first time the social media network has ever done this to a message from the president of the United States.

The pair of tweets in question claimed, with no factual basis, that absentee ballots will be “substantially fraudulent” and that people will “rob” mail boxes and “forge” or “illegally print out” ballots — something that there are already robust safeguards against in state election systems.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The link attached to the tweet says “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” and takes users to the Twitter topic on the subject, which includes several news articles debunking the president’s claims about voter fraud.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the concept of mail-in voting as the system gains in popularity due to the coronavirus outbreak — despite the fact that he himself used a mail-in ballot to vote in the state of Florida.