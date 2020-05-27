Kellyanne Conway paints target on back of Twitter executive in charge of preventing disinformation
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is advancing President Donald Trump’s war on Twitter in a dangerous attack on the executive responsible for the fact check label placed on two of Trump’s tweets Tuesday.
“He’s the head of integrity and his name is Yoel Roth,” Conway said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. Roth is actually the head of site integrity.
She then told viewers his Twitter handle, @Yoyoel.
“Somebody in San Francisco will wake him up and tell him he’s about to get more followers,” she said, apparently signaling to the Trump base to attack him.
Which they did, with astonishingly ignorant, false claims.
“This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it. And he’s the head of integrity, at Twitter,” she repeated, falsely. “@Yoyoel is his Twitter feed.”
“Go and read what he said. ‘We fly over, you know, the racist flyover country who voted for Tr –'” Conway said, interrupting herself.
“it’s just horrible the way he looks at people who otherwise should have a free and clear platform on Twitter,” Conway said, again telegraphing Trump’s followers to go after him.
On Fox & Friends, Kellyanne Conway appears to direct online harassment at Twitter’s head of site integrity, Yoel Roth: “Somebody in San Francisco will wake him up and tell him he’s about to get a lot more followers.” pic.twitter.com/H9ceUu6Ezv
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 27, 2020
Conway is wrong about Roth’s job.
He is not the head of “integrity,” he’s the head of site integrity.
And there’s a clear reason Conway is targeting Roth.
NPR’s Ari Shapiro earlier this year interviewed Roth, explaining what Roth’s job is:
“Intelligence officials have warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential campaign as it did four years ago. Back then, it used social media to spread disinformation and hoaxes. Yoel Roth is in charge of fighting these efforts on Twitter.”
Roth’s job description, for those who want to get technical, from his LinkedIn page:
“Yoel is the Head of Site Integrity at Twitter. He leads the teams responsible for developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules on platform manipulation, spam, and API access, as well as Twitter’s investigation and attribution efforts related to state-backed information operations. Before joining Twitter, Yoel received his PhD from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. His research and teaching focused on the intersecting dynamics of privacy, safety, and self-expression in online dating apps.”
There’s another reason, too.
Roth once compared Conway to the Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany, Joseph Goebbels.
“Today on Meet The Press, we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days…” —What I hear whenever Kellyanne is on a news show
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Minneapolis investor calls security on black businessmen for ‘trespassing’ in their own building
A group of black businessmen was confronted by a white venture capitalist for using the private gym in the Minneapolis building where they rent an office.
The Tuesday evening encounter was recorded by one of the men who own the digital marketing firm Top Figure, and shows venture capitalist Tom Austin asking whether they "belong" in the shared private gym.
"What office are you in?" Austin says, as the men try to explain they are tenants in the building. "I'm calling 911 now."
The men told Austin, who identified himself in the video, they were all tenants and pointed out later they needed key cards to access most parts of the building.
COVID-19
As US death toll hits 100,000 people, here’s a simple guide to 12 things Trump did to make COVID-19 much worse
The president's "chaotic and incompetent response has fueled the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and beyond, causing tens of thousands of preventable deaths."
To assist those wanting a more simple accounting of how President Donald Trump's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Public Citizen on Wednesday released a fresh list of a dozen specific ways the president's decisions and public pronouncements served to speed up the spread of the deadly virus.
Breaking Banner
Surgeon general corrects Trump after he goes on bizarre tangent about insulin
President Donald Trump mused about taking insulin during a White House event for seniors with diabetes, even though he does not have the disease.
This article was originally published at Salon
The president on Tuesday unveiled a White House plan that would slash the price of insulin for Medicare recipients and wondered if he should try to the hormone himself.
"I don't use insulin," Trump said. "Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it, but I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable."