Kentucky militant’s wife plays victim after militia leader fired for hanging governor in effigy

Published

2 hours ago

on

A right-wing militant was fired for hanging Kentucky’s governor in effigy during a lockdown protest — and his wife is furious.

Terry Bush, president of the Kentucky 3 Percenters militia group, lost his job Tuesday with Neil Huffman Auto Group after he was photographed and recorded hanging Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy before demonstrators gathered outside the governor’s mansion and demanded that he come outside, reported the Courier-Journal.

“He was fired because this governor is more important than the regular Joe out in this state trying to put food on their tables,” said his wife Patsy Bush, who is the militia group’s secretary.

She complained that the effigy was not her group’s idea, and she said her husband only helped string it up from a tree outside the statehouse.

Beshear addressed the spectacle Tuesday during his daily coronavirus briefing, and the Democratic governor called the demonstrators a “mob” who carried out “a celebration of assassination on our Capitol grounds.”

“I will not be afraid, I will not be bullied, and I will not back down,” Beshear said.

Patsy Bush, who claimed her own family had been threatened with violence, took another shot at the governor.

“When is his iron grip on this state going to end, how many more families is he going to devastate before the people realize how poisonous he really is?” Patsy Bush said. “I heard him yesterday, he has no intention of lifting his grip on this state, he absolutely loves the fact that he believes he is so big. Listen to the way he states things and tell me he isn’t on some warped trip of power.”


