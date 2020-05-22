Key Putin ally is sick with coronavirus after calling for COVID-19 patients to be killed: report

Chechnya’s strongman leader has been reportedly hospitalized for the coronavirus after calling for the killings of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Ramzan Kadyrov, installed by Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2007, has not been seen publicly in 24 hours since Russian state media reported that he’d been taken to Moscow for treatment of coronavirus symptoms, reported The Guardian.
Baza, the state news agency that correctly reported that Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin was sick with the virus, has also reported that Kadyrov had suffered lung damaged from the infection.
Local officials in the southern Russian republic have declined to give information about Kadyrov health or location, and his online accounts have been dormant except for a perfunctory birthday greeting to Russia’s defense minister.
The 43-year-old Kadyrov issued an unambiguous threat against a journalist who reported on the pandemic in Chechnya, where videos showed police patrolling the streets and imposing curfews with batons.
Kadyrov has said those who break quarantine should be “killed” and buried in pits, and he threatened journalist Elena Milashin with violence and asked the Kremlin to stop “non-humans” who write about the pandemic.
“If you want us to commit a crime and become criminals, just say it,” Kadyrov said. “One (of us) will take on this burden, this responsibility, will be punished in accordance with the law… Don’t make bandits and killers out of us.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.