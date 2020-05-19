Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’
Disgraced former American cyclist Lance Armstrong has revealed he first started doping from the age of 21, during his first season as a professional.
“Wow, straight to the point, probably 21,” Armstrong replied when asked how old he was when he first doped as part of an ESPN documentary.
The exchange with US journalist Marina Zenovich appeared in a 90-second trailer released on Monday for a two-part documentary called “Lance” which will be broadcast by ESPN on May 24 and 31.
During the clip, in which former US Postal Service team-mates Tyler Hamilton and George Hincapie respond to the same question about performance-enhancing drugs, Armstrong, now 48, explains there are “a bunch of ways to define doping”.
“The easiest way to define it is breaking the rules. Were we getting injections of vitamins and other things like that at an earlier age? Yes, but they weren’t illegal. I always asked (what I was being given). I always knew, and I always made the decision on my own,” he said.
“Nobody said, ‘Don’t ask, this is what you’re getting.’ I never, ever would have gone for that. I educated myself on what was being given, and I chose to do it.”
Armstrong dominated professional cycling in the 2000s and won the Tour de France seven years in a row from 1999 to 2005.
He was later stripped of those titles and received a lifetime ban from the sport in 2012 after the US Anti-Doping Agency determined he was the key figure in a sophisticated doping program on the US Postal Service team.
In 2013, he confessed to doping starting in 1996 in a televised interview with US chat-show host Oprah Winfrey.
His latest admission could also cast doubt over his world road race title won in Oslo in 1993, having turned professional the previous season.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Kayleigh McEnany insists it’s a ‘given fact’ Trump is ‘taking’ hydroxychloroquine: ‘He said it’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is actually "taking" hydroxychloroquine after a note from his doctor cast doubt on the president's claim.
McEnany was asked about a statement made by the president's doctor which was designed to back up the president's claim of taking hydroxychloroquine. The statement, however, never spelled out whether Trump was taking the drug or not.
"I can absolutely confirm that," McEnany told Paula Reid of CBS.
"Why was the statement last night so vague?" Reid wondered.
"Well, the president said himself he's taking it," the press secretary replied. "That's a given fact. He said it. The purpose of this letter was to show Dr. Conley agreed with the analysis that the benefits outweighed the risk."
Breaking Banner
Trump family loses bid to have ‘ugly pyramid scheme’ class action lawsuit put on hold: report
President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and The Trump Organization were dealt a blow Monday when a federal court judge refused to put a class action lawsuit against the family and the family business on hold.
Calling it an "Ugly Pyramid Scheme," Law & Crime reports the "class action plaintiffs allege that the Trump family business promoted a multi-level marketing, or pyramid, scheme known as ACN Opportunity, LLC. ACN, the plaintiffs said, was a 'get-rich-quick scheme' that relied on Trump and his family 'conn[ing] each of these victims into giving up hundreds or thousands of dollars,' in violation of various state laws."
Mass evacuations as major cyclone heads for South Asia
Millions of people were being moved to safety Tuesday as one of the fiercest cyclones in decades barreled towards India and Bangladesh, with evacuation plans complicated by coronavirus precautions.
Both countries are under various stages of lockdown because of the disease, with infections still surging.
Authorities in Bangladesh planned to evacuate 2.2 million people, fearing cyclone Amphan will be more destructive than Sidr in 2007, when 3,500 people died, mostly from rising seas swamping low-lying areas.
Junior disaster management minister Enamur Rahman said the number of shelters had been doubled to ensure social distancing, and everyone would be made to wear facemasks.