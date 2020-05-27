LAPD declares George Floyd protest an ‘unlawful assembly’ after multiple cop cars damaged

As Minneapolis burns, protesters seeking justice for George Floyed nearly 2,000 miles away in Los Angeles.

Here are some of the scenes from the protest:

Protests have reached Los Angeles. This is downtown right now. It’s all happening. pic.twitter.com/iShr3Qr8CN — Justin L. Hunte (@TheCompanyMan) May 28, 2020

Earlier we saw people on the streets of Downtown L.A., at times going onto the 101 freeway, to protest the death of George Floyd. We hear your anger & your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of speech. Period. All we ask is that protests are held in a safe & legal manner. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 28, 2020

BREAKING: LAPD has called a citywide tactical alert as protests continue in Downtown Los Angeles area. Officers held over past their shifts and will only respond high-priority calls per officials. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) May 28, 2020

BREAKING: LAPD arriving in riot gear to multiple downtown LA intersections where protesters are blocking traffic. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/fmz123kvQG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 28, 2020

Protesters burning an upside down American flag. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/mvTJOOE6xA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 28, 2020

this is attempted murder by the highway patrol. this happened on the same day LAPD shot a man dead in north hollywood. and still, LA’s leaders want to cut city jobs that provide real services for working people just to give police officers another raise. pic.twitter.com/zUpiZ9mlS3 — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) May 28, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Black Lives Matter protestors attacking police cars on 101 freeway in LA during #GeorgeFloyd protest @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/iMYnFU2mO6 — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) May 28, 2020

Protesters blocked both sides of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening in a protest over the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. https://t.co/eB9k7aaL8h — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter protest Downtown Los Angeles has several LAPD and television news helicopters flying in circles overhead. Largely peaceful, the protest turned violent with police cars attacked, windows smashed. Now, a standoff between cops and demonstrators. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/2r9qOKdNiD — Michael A.W. Ottey (@mikelatimes) May 28, 2020

The cruiser of an LAPD officer activists say tried to drive over them on Wednesday night was damaged in a protester-involved smashing https://t.co/YBy7GUu1Jv — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) May 28, 2020