‘Minneapolis is burning’: Shocking videos emerge as protesters seek justice for George Floyd
Protesters and police clashed for a second night in Minneapolis as the former cop who killed George Floyd remains a free man.
Photos and video from the scene show at least one business burning.
Here are some of the images from the protest:
Minneapolis is burning. pic.twitter.com/TbwbPIbkC9
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Thick smoke billows as crowd moves back pic.twitter.com/jBJ4VsPW3l
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020
A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq
— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020
Chopper 5 is above the protests in Minneapolis as you can see fires burning near 3rd precinct. This is the 2nd night of demonstrations after George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/orZFcnfdtA
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 28, 2020
Got hit by the tear gas #wcco #mpls #newsphotojournalist #cbs pic.twitter.com/m0GP48kcAe
— Dymanh Chhoun (@Dymanh) May 28, 2020
Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds. pic.twitter.com/zSGoP7L55t
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Horses are out at intersection of 27th Ave S and E Lake Street in south Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/R3EgeQnZld
— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020
Many people leaving as the protest has turned very destructive. Buildings being started on fire. pic.twitter.com/AUoZlg6Wpk
— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) May 28, 2020
Autozone fire by 3rd Precinct growing fast. People giving wide latitude now for safety pic.twitter.com/zAlb96hu3d
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020
These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
A rainbow appeared over Minnehaha Avenue around sunset @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/hbRUoQH1Lb
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020
#LIVE: Minneapolis Responds To Police Murder of George Floyd https://t.co/MmkCILlGbG
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020