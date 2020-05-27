Quantcast
'Minneapolis is burning': Shocking videos emerge as protesters seek justice for George Floyd

12 mins ago

Protesters and police clashed for a second night in Minneapolis as the former cop who killed George Floyd remains a free man.

Photos and video from the scene show at least one business burning.

Here are some of the images from the protest:

'Minneapolis is burning': Shocking videos emerge as protesters seek justice for George Floyd

12 mins ago

May 27, 2020

Protesters and police clashed for a second night in Minneapolis as the former cop who killed George Floyd remains a free man.

Photos and video from the scene show at least one business burning.

Here are some of the images from the protest:

Minneapolis is burning. pic.twitter.com/TbwbPIbkC9

— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

