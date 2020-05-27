‘Minneapolis is burning’: Shocking videos emerge as protesters seek justice for George Floyd

Protesters and police clashed for a second night in Minneapolis as the former cop who killed George Floyd remains a free man.

Photos and video from the scene show at least one business burning.

Here are some of the images from the protest:

Thick smoke billows as crowd moves back pic.twitter.com/jBJ4VsPW3l — christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020

A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

Chopper 5 is above the protests in Minneapolis as you can see fires burning near 3rd precinct. This is the 2nd night of demonstrations after George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/orZFcnfdtA — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 28, 2020

Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Minneapolis police repeatedly being hit with large fireworks hurled from crowds. pic.twitter.com/zSGoP7L55t — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

Horses are out at intersection of 27th Ave S and E Lake Street in south Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/R3EgeQnZld — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020

Many people leaving as the protest has turned very destructive. Buildings being started on fire. pic.twitter.com/AUoZlg6Wpk — Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) May 28, 2020

Autozone fire by 3rd Precinct growing fast. People giving wide latitude now for safety pic.twitter.com/zAlb96hu3d — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020

These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

A rainbow appeared over Minnehaha Avenue around sunset @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/hbRUoQH1Lb — christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 28, 2020