Large fires in Philadelphia — as police scramble to save City Hall

Protests in the City of Brotherly Love resulted in multiple police cares being lit on fire as windows were broken in the town’s iconic City Hall.

Anti-police violence protests have erupted across America following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Here are some of the scenes from the Philadelphia protests:

Fire behind Philadelphia City Hall pic.twitter.com/CRJwB7DKZp — Ben Alexander (@BenAlexander__) May 30, 2020

Like I said in my previous tweet It’s gonna get 2018 Super Bowl wild tonight in philly

Philadelphia remember this tweet#protests #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/d9dCEXT1cZ — Dominicano🇩🇴 (@Mike_t_orres) May 30, 2020

Protesters in Philly are breaking windows at City Hall pic.twitter.com/03lHGlNnNM — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) May 30, 2020

Bedlam outside City Hall for George Floyd protests. Cop cars turned over and burning pic.twitter.com/y1REeLuLeD — Pranshu Verma (@pranshuverma_) May 30, 2020

UPDATE: More than a hundred @PhillyPolice officers rush to archway leading to Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard to stop all the break-ins to City Hall @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1CEBmWrRB0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 30, 2020

Fireworks over the burning police cars at Philadelphia City Hall pic.twitter.com/Cwyqzx8AVC — Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith) May 30, 2020