Large fires in Philadelphia — as police scramble to save City Hall
Protests in the City of Brotherly Love resulted in multiple police cares being lit on fire as windows were broken in the town’s iconic City Hall.
Anti-police violence protests have erupted across America following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Here are some of the scenes from the Philadelphia protests:
#phillyprotest craziest shit I ever experienced pic.twitter.com/ad6MUfsr2s
— lik (@frozenfiyah) May 30, 2020
Fire behind Philadelphia City Hall pic.twitter.com/CRJwB7DKZp
— Ben Alexander (@BenAlexander__) May 30, 2020
Like I said in my previous tweet It’s gonna get 2018 Super Bowl wild tonight in philly
Philadelphia remember this tweet#protests #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/d9dCEXT1cZ
— Dominicano🇩🇴 (@Mike_t_orres) May 30, 2020
Protesters in Philly are breaking windows at City Hall pic.twitter.com/03lHGlNnNM
— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) May 30, 2020
They storming city hall #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/nYHlXKU3YU
— Copa Fu-ture (@DameQueso) May 30, 2020
Bedlam outside City Hall for George Floyd protests. Cop cars turned over and burning pic.twitter.com/y1REeLuLeD
— Pranshu Verma (@pranshuverma_) May 30, 2020
#phillyprotest BOOM BOOM pic.twitter.com/A29ySORVkc
— Copa Fu-ture (@DameQueso) May 30, 2020
Live from the gutter! #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/AjIq84BeHk
— holyfield (@FOXCXXXVII) May 30, 2020
UPDATE: More than a hundred @PhillyPolice officers rush to archway leading to Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard to stop all the break-ins to City Hall @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1CEBmWrRB0
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 30, 2020
@PhillyPolice cars are on fire in front of City Hall and the wheelie boys are on the street. #MostPhillyThingEver #TheRevolutionIsBeingStreamed ##12oclockboys #PleaseDontBurnDownMyCity pic.twitter.com/9ZwlskS3Sh
— G.W. Miller III (@gwmiller3) May 30, 2020
Fireworks over the burning police cars at Philadelphia City Hall pic.twitter.com/Cwyqzx8AVC
— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith) May 30, 2020