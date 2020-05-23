Latin America named virus epicenter as Trump seeks US reopening
Washington (AFP) – The World Health Organization declared Latin America “a new epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic as President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on state and local governments to speed up the reopening of the reeling American economy.Surges in infections across much of Central and South America have driven the global case count to nearly 5.2 million, with more than 337,000 deaths, even as hard-hit Europe and the United States cautiously move into a recovery phase.The death toll in Brazil has soared past 20,000, and with 310,000 reported cases, it has the third-biggest caseloa…
Survivor recalls horror of Pakistan plane crash that killed 97
Karachi (AFP) - One of the two people to survive a plane crash in Pakistan that killed 97 people has described jumping from the burning wreckage of the aircraft after it hurtled into a residential neighbourhood.The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on Friday afternoon after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, the airline said. Its wings sliced through rooftops, sending flames and plumes of smoke into the air as it crashed onto a street, sparking a rescue operation that lasted into the night.Commercial flights in the country resumed only days a... (more…)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by release of expletive-laced video
Brasília (AFP) - Brazilians got a shocking look Friday at an expletive-laced meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet when a Supreme Court judge released a video at the center of an investigation targeting the far-right leader.The April 22 cabinet meeting is under scrutiny by prosecutors probing allegations by former justice minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations.But it could prove just as damaging to Bolsonaro's 18-month-old government for other sordid details it contains.They include the president using profanity to insult gove... (more…)
In the absence of tourists, locals reclaim their cities
Barcelona (AFP) - In Barcelona, Laia and her daughter stroll peacefully in Park Guell. At the same time, Mladen savours the silence of the marble alleys of Dubrovnik while Fabiana soaks up the calm of old Lisbon. These three corners of three cities, known for the hustle and clamour of tourists, are unusually tranquil.The lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic may not have been universally popular but they have had the effect of alleviating, at least temporarily, some of the ills associated with tourism, notably the overcrowding of city centres and a rapid rise in prices and rents. Park G... (more…)