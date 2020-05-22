Quantcast
Connect with us

Law enforcement worried attacks on retail employees who enforce masks will ‘escalate’: CNN

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Friday, CNN reporter Brian Todd said law enforcement is fearful that the recent string of assaults and killings of workers trying to enforce public health guidelines on wearing masks will only get worse.

“Tension, confrontation, and violence seem to be escalated in recent weeks as businesses open up and customers brush back on the rules requiring face masks,” said Todd. “Some people have said they have a right not to wear one and many people have been confused because so many jurisdictions have different ordinances about masks. But health experts are unequivocal about why they’re important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Law enforcement analysts are worried tonight that as more businesses and public spaces reopen, that the confrontations over wearing face masks will only escalate, stretching the resources not only of law enforcement but also of businesses, which may have to hire extra security now,” said Todd.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t think Trump has any standing with American people as someone who is sincerely religious’: Veteran newsman

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

As part of an MSNBC panel Friday afternoon, veteran newsman from the South, Howell Raines questioned the legitimacy of President Donald Trump's credibility with people of faith is falling for a reason.

"Well, one of the things about southernness is that we know down here that religion can be a refuge for political rascals," said Raines. "And I think that's what we may be seeing with Trump. Because I don't think he has any standing with the American people as someone who is sincerely religious, and I think you touched earlier on the plummeting polls and the repeatedly proven management failures."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Self-OANN’: Trump’s favorite channel mocked after losing lawsuit against Rachel Maddow

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed One America News Network's defamation lawsuit against MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for saying their network "literally is paid Russian propaganda." The decision held that Maddow's statements, in context, were "an opinion" and "cannot serve as the basis for a defamation."

Commenters on social media were quick to laugh at the failure of OAN, a San Diego-based far-right news network that President Donald Trump has increasingly promoted as he grows frustrated with the coverage on Fox News. Some gleefully commented that because the suit was dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law, Maddow is entitled to recover her legal fees from them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White evangelical Trump adviser labeled as a ‘racist’ and ‘white supremacist’ for ‘Massa Trump’ tweet

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

When Eric Metaxas took to Twitter to invent a fake quote from former Vice President Joe Biden he presumably sought to mock the Democratic candidate, but what he ended up doing is bringing people together against his own racism.

In his tweet, Metaxas appears to have been attempting to write in a dialect reserved for slaves in the 1800s to refer to "Massa Trump" and a slew of other racist phrases.

https://twitter.com/Eugene_Scott/status/1263930303300677632

President Donald Trump has been failing with the evangelical vote. It's unclear how Trump's team thinks this will help them with Black evangelical Christians.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image