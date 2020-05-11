Law firm fires Texas gun nut for posting insane rant about shooting people who ask him to wear face mask

A Dallas-based law firm administrative manager was fired recently after he posted a crazed rant about shooting people who ask him to wear face masks before entering businesses.
Courthouse News reports that former Thompson & Knight employee Kevin Bain last week drew attention on social media when he posted a threatening tirade against businesses that don’t admit customers who don’t wear face masks.
“No more masks,” Bain wrote on his Facebook page. “Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona ass and will lose my business forever.”
Bain then proceeded to make direct threats.
“It’s time to stop this BULLSH*T,” he wrote. “Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test result? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammi, but with it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do… they just don’t know it yet.”
Thompson & Knight moved immediately to fire Bain after learning about his post.
“This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve,” the firm wrote in a Facebook post. “We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution.”
