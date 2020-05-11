Quantcast
Connect with us

Law firm fires Texas gun nut for posting insane rant about shooting people who ask him to wear face mask

Published

15 mins ago

on

A Dallas-based law firm administrative manager was fired recently after he posted a crazed rant about shooting people who ask him to wear face masks before entering businesses.

Courthouse News reports that former Thompson & Knight employee Kevin Bain last week drew attention on social media when he posted a threatening tirade against businesses that don’t admit customers who don’t wear face masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No more masks,” Bain wrote on his Facebook page. “Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona ass and will lose my business forever.”

Bain then proceeded to make direct threats.

“It’s time to stop this BULLSH*T,” he wrote. “Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test result? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammi, but with it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do… they just don’t know it yet.”

Thompson & Knight moved immediately to fire Bain after learning about his post.

“This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve,” the firm wrote in a Facebook post. “We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Avlon rips apart Trump’s ‘amateur hour’ administration that has led to over 75,000 pandemic deaths in the US

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

For his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day," John Avlon took a hard look at Donald Trump's administration that rewards loyalists and dumps those who displease the president and explained how it has exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 75,000 American lives.

Getting right to the point after an introduction from "New Day' host Alisyn Camerota, Avlon -- reporting from home -- began, "The American people are getting a crash course in why competent government matters. this is not a drill. this is a global pandemic, with more than 75,000 Americans dead and more than 30 million unemployed."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Law firm fires Texas gun nut for posting insane rant about shooting people who ask him to wear face mask

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

A Dallas-based law firm administrative manager was fired recently after he posted a crazed rant about shooting people who ask him to wear face masks before entering businesses.

Courthouse News reports that former Thompson & Knight employee Kevin Bain last week drew attention on social media when he posted a threatening tirade against businesses that don't admit customers who don't wear face masks.

"No more masks," Bain wrote on his Facebook page. "Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona ass and will lose my business forever."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump’s tax returns show shady bookkeeping and foreign entanglements — according to insider who’s seen them

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

The Supreme Court could soon open a window into President Donald Trump's financial conflicts while serving in the nation's highest elected office.

Questions about those potential conflicts of interest have dogged his presidency -- including as recently as Sunday, when he promoted the reopening of his Rancho Palos Verdes, California, golf course -- and the court will hear arguments Tuesday on turning over his tax returns to Congress, according to Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien.

Continue Reading
 
 