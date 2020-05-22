Lawyer for Tara Reade drops her as a client
The lawyer for Tara Reade announced that he will no longer represent her regarding claims that she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in 1993.
“Our Firm no longer represents Tara Reade. Our decision, made on May 20, is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” Douglas Wigdor wote. “On that point, our view — which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll — has not changed.”
“Much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters,” he added. “We genuinely wish Ms. Reade well and hope that she, as a survivor, is treated fairly. We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator’s status or politics.”
The announcement came just one day after defense lawyers in California said they were reviewing whether Reade misrepresented her credentials when she testified as a witness in past cases.
2020 Election
GOP betting 2020 election success on selling ‘crazy talk’ and conspiracy theories to voters: columnist
Surveying the expanding 2020 election campaigns that are managing to cut through the wall-to-wall coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the U.S. -- and the world at large -- to a standstill, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson claimed that Republicans appear to be going all-in on pushing conspiracy theories to retain the White House and their Senate majority status.
2020 Election
A historian explains why the anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad could seal Trump’s fate in November
The promise of American greatness knew no bounds in “Morning in America,” the iconic ad created by the group of political consultants and advertising gurus (the “Tuesday Team”) who worked for Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection campaign. In the ad, Americans were working, getting married, and buying homes – confident that the country they lived in was “prouder and stronger and better” under President Reagan’s leadership than four short years before.
Advertising typically sells us life as we want it to be, not life as it truly is. Maybe that’s why the anti-Trump, conservative super PAC known as the Lincoln Project’s new ad “Mourning in America” is such a gut punch. As misery and despair unfold in scene after scene of job loss and death, there’s no escaping the dystopian nightmare America is now mired in as the country battles the coronavirus. After seeing the ad, President Donald Trump started rage tweeting at the ad’s creators – attorney George Conway, Republican strategists Steve Schmidt and John Weaver, and media consultant Rick Wilson – at nearly 1 a.m. on May 5.
2020 Election
Battle lines drawn for Loeffler’s seat as GOP primary race becomes increasingly hostile
According to a report from Politico, the primary battle for the U.S. Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is getting uglier as GOP lawmakers choose sides between the embattled senator and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) who is a favorite of Donald Trump.
At one time Loeffler's path to holding onto to the seat -- after being appointed by Gov. Brain Kemp (R) -- seemed clear until she was accused of insider trading based upon the information presented in closed-door hearings on the coronavirus pandemic.