Lawyer for Tara Reade drops her as a client

The lawyer for Tara Reade announced that he will no longer represent her regarding claims that she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in 1993.

“Our Firm no longer represents Tara Reade. Our decision, made on May 20, is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” Douglas Wigdor wote. “On that point, our view — which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll — has not changed.”

“Much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters,” he added. “We genuinely wish Ms. Reade well and hope that she, as a survivor, is treated fairly. We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator’s status or politics.”

The announcement came just one day after defense lawyers in California said they were reviewing whether Reade misrepresented her credentials when she testified as a witness in past cases.