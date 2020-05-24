Lindsey Graham can’t ‘suck up to Trump enough’ because he’s desperate to get re-elected: MSNBC guest

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday morning political consultant Jimmy Williams claimed that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has draped himself around Donald Trump after once despising him because he is desperate to hang onto his Senate seat and the power that comes with it.

Using a report in Vanity Fair that stated that Trump barely tolerates the senior Republican senator, and a new ad that is brutally critical of Graham, Williams claimed Graham is now a shell of the man who once hung out with the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ).

“I think most Americans with moral decency will look at that and say this did not have to happen,” he began. “Regarding Lindsey Graham, someone who does not have moral clarity or decency, or at least he used to back when he was John McCain’s best friend and now he’s Donald Trump’s best friend.”

“There is nothing that Lindsey Graham can do to suck up to Donald Trump enough to keep him from just basically enveloping him,” he continued. “This is a guy that used to be for immigration reform, he put out a package for immigration reform during President Obama’s presidency. Now he cares about two things: getting re-elected and getting right right-wing judges on the bench. We are using his own words. We didn’t say that crazy talk that he did.

“I know plenty of people have voted for Lindsey Graham in the past that are pissed off as hell,” he continued. “Our job is to make Lindsey’s life an utter living hell between now and November the 3rd. We’ll raise a ton of money and we want your help. We’ll make sure to let everybody knows what Lindsey Graham’s record is. When you sit in Washington D.C. for as long as he’s sat in Washington, D.C., you got a record. I can’t wait to show people Lindsey Graham’s record — it absolutely sucks.”

