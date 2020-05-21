LIVE COVERAGE: Shots fired at Navy base in Texas
Gunshots were fired Thursday morning at a U.S. Navy airbase in Texas.
Security forces responded to an active shooter situation about 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, reported KRIS-TV.
The shooter was taken into custody, and it’s not clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.
All gates were closed at the airbase while the incident was investigated.
#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
More information to follow. https://t.co/RZbyRar1NM
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 21, 2020
