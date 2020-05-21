Quantcast
Connect with us

LIVE COVERAGE: Shots fired at Navy base in Texas

Published

1 min ago

on

Gunshots were fired Thursday morning at a U.S. Navy airbase in Texas.

Security forces responded to an active shooter situation about 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, reported KRIS-TV.

The shooter was taken into custody, and it’s not clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

All gates were closed at the airbase while the incident was investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump putting himself and workers at risk from COVID-19 during factory tours: Ex-White House officials

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's factory tours may be putting workers and himself at risk, according to public health experts.

The president on Thursday will make his third coronavirus-related trip to a battleground state this month when he tours a Ford factory in Michigan, but public health experts and former White House aides worry that those visits are risky, reported NBC News.

"The White House is a potential hot zone for COVID — aides and valets close to the president are diagnosing positive," said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert. "If I'm a factory owner, do I really want a large group of visitors from the West Wing visiting me now under these circumstances, just to snap a few pictures? No."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump still refuses to read intel briefs — and only likes looking at pictures and charts: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that his intelligence briefings failed to warn him about the severity of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that multiple briefings contained dire assessments about the impact of the disease.

A new report from the New York Times suggests that Trump's failure to prepare for the pandemic may stem from the fact that he simply never reads his intelligence briefings.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Critics slam White House press secretary as she gives ‘one of the most ludicrous answers’ to defend Trump

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing two vital swing states – Nevada and Michigan – of acting “illegally” by making it easier for their residents to vote by mail during the pandemic were just “alerts” meant just for the eyes of the Secretary of the Treasury and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

At least, that’s what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters just hours after Trump threatened to withhold congressionally-approved federal funds from the two states.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out