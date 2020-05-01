Lockdown protesters Trump is firing up are expecting Civil War II: Right-wing extremism expert

The right-wing protests against government lockdowns are not normal protesters, a leading journalist studying the far-right explained on MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Christopher Mathias, a senior reporter at the HuffPost.

Mathias pointed out one of the protesters was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, which explained was code for “the boogaloo” — the coming civil war that the protesters are expecting.

He went on to explain how many are Trump supporters and the groups involved have “a long history of being connected to white nationalist groups.”

