Lockdown protesters Trump is firing up are expecting Civil War II: Right-wing extremism expert

Published

1 min ago

on

The right-wing protests against government lockdowns are not normal protesters, a leading journalist studying the far-right explained on MSNBC on Friday.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Christopher Mathias, a senior reporter at the HuffPost.

Mathias pointed out one of the protesters was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, which explained was code for “the boogaloo” — the coming civil war that the protesters are expecting.

He went on to explain how many are Trump supporters and the groups involved have “a long history of being connected to white nationalist groups.”

Watch:


Republicans defend pawn shop that was fined $60,000 for defying state lockdown

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the GOP is uniting in defense of Diane Rowe, a gun and pawn shop owner in Grants, New Mexico who was fined $60,000 for defying a lockdown order.

The New Mexico GOP decried the fine as "a violation of Rowe's civil rights and constitutional rights and another unjust action against businesses trying to survive."

"The New Mexico Department of Health has the authority to enforce emergency public health orders by issuing a civil penalty of $5,000 per day on the third or subsequent warning, according to an April news release from state police," reported Michael Gerstein. "State police spokesman Dusty Francisco said the pawn shop was issued a cease and desist order April 14 and a citation to appear in court April 27 after the store remained open during that time."

Trump’s support for the Michigan lockdown protesters is a ploy to ‘normalize white violence’: Columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, writing for Deadspin, Donovan Dooley laid out why President Donald Trump's expressions of support for the armed quarantine protesters in states like Michigan is so dangerous: He is, Dooley argued, fundamentally seeking to "normalize white violence."

"On Thursday, hundreds of people carrying firearms descended on Michigan’s state capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitner’s stay at home order extension to May 15," wrote Dooley. "A move that was seemingly constructed to intimidate lawmakers to lift safety restrictions on a state that has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19. As of Thursday, Michigan had reported nearly 3,800 deaths in total and 119 deaths on Wednesday alone."

Steve Mnuchin forced to ask heavily-endowed elite prep schools to return loans meant for small businesses

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is trying to get elite preparatory schools with large endowments to return Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were intended for small businesses as part of the coronavirus stimulus program.

"Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a post on Twitter, instructed wealthy schools that had accepted the loans to give them back," reported Ben Protess and David McCabe. "'It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments' have taken the loans, he said. 'They should return them.'"

