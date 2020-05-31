Quantcast
Louisiana cop hugs sobbing protester afraid for their life: ‘We’re all right here with you’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Shreveport, Louisiana police officer was captured on video holding a sobbing protester scared for their life.

Americans took to the streets to protest the brutal death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and jogger Ahmaud Arbery shot to death by a group of white men. The young protester was one of the many heartbroken and scared of the police presence.

NBC News 6 reporter Jade Jackson tweeted that the protester “feared for their lives when the officer told them not to be on top of the courthouse statue.”

“I feel your pain, ok?” the officer says. “We’re all right here with you.”

The officer then embraces the young protester.

Amid the horrific reactions from police around the country, there have been a few moments of grace and solidarity with officers taking a knee with protesters and fist-bumping protesters.

Watch the moment below:

WATCH: Tanker truck speeds into crowd of Minneapolis protesters

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

A tanker truck drove into a crowd of people in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon as protests continued to escalate.

Americans have taken to the streets to protest police brutality that continues to take the lives of people of color.

https://twitter.com/mollywidstrom/status/1267227418407796737?s=20

WCCO, the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, showed footage of the truck speeding quickly toward the crowds of people. People rushed to those who were injured and to try and stop the truck.

A formation of officers then formed to move people from the highway. Protesters stood with their hands up, the universal sign used by protesters to indicate that they are unarmed and not to shoot them.

No, Donald Trump cannot name Antifa a terrorist group — here’s why

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

The White House had no intention of actually doing anything with protesters the right-wing refers to as Antifa -- a shorter nickname for "anti-fascism," those who protest Nazis and white supremacists.

Axios reported Sunday that it took 24 hours from President Donald Trump to see comments from conservative pal Dan Bongino urging action. It wasn't long after that; Trump tweeted that he would declare Antifa a terrorist group.

"To explain a little: it's like calling bird-watching an organization. Yes, there are bird-watching organizations as there are Antifa organizations, but neither bird-watching nor Antifa is an organization," tweeted historian Mark Bray, who wrote Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.

Trump allies and advisers have been telling him to tone down his attacks on protesters: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump advocated shooting and killing protesters and anyone looting during the protests in cities across the country. It was just one of the many things Trump said over the past week that prompted his allies and advisers to beg him to tone it down.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1266231100780744704

According to Axios, those working inside and outside the White House have urged Trump to quiet his racially charged and violent rhetoric, because it could escalate tensions and ultimately hurt him and other Republicans politically.

