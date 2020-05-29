Louvre preparing to re-open June 6 as France eases Covid-19 lockdown
The Louvre museum in Paris on Friday said it was planning to re-open its doors on July 6 following new steps announced by French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to ease the country’s Covid-19 lockdown.
In a statement, the Louvre, France’s most visited museum, said a progressive re-opening would entail a reservation system and new signage that would enable “maximum security conditions” for visitors in addition to the wearing of masks and recommended social-distancing measures.
In a statement, the Louvre, France’s most visited museum, said a progressive re-opening would entail a reservation system and new signage that would enable “maximum security conditions” for visitors in addition to the wearing of masks and recommended social-distancing measures.
Le musée du #Louvre, le jardin des #Tuileries et le #MuséeDelacroix préparent leur réouverture et annoncent leur nouvelle programmation culturelle de l’été et de l’automne.
Retrouvez notre communiqué de presse 👇https://t.co/Y48c2qYBoR
— Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) May 29, 2020
The statement came a day after Prime Minister Philippe announced details of the second phase in the gradual lifting of France’s strict coronavirus lockdown, which included a nationwide reopening of bars and restaurants from June 2. But in Paris, where the risk of coronavirus spread remains higher than in the rest of the mainland, only the outside terraces of eating and drinking establishments can reopen to clients.
French Culture Minister Franck Riester on Friday held a meeting with the presidents of major cultural institutions and following this a provisional re-opening schedule was released.
Les musées et monuments nationaux propriété de l’Etat vont rouvrir à partir du 2 juin.
J’ai réuni ce matin les présidentes et présidents de ces établissements pour échanger sur les mesures qui seront prises pour assurer la protection et la santé des personnels et des visiteurs. pic.twitter.com/DFK2QSVx9p
— Franck Riester (@franckriester) May 29, 2020
The Louvre Museum, the Tuileries gardens, the “jardin du Carrousel” and the Eugène Delacroix National Museum, all part of the same public institution, were all preparing for a phased reopening, the statement noted.
The “jardin du Carrousel” will open Saturday, May 30, while the Tuileries garden will open Sunday, May 31. Gatherings would still be restricted to groups of no more than 10 people.
The Louvre, which had 9.6 million visitors last year, closed in March, just days before France went into a strict nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
Breaking Banner
Don’t let Trump divert you with his Twitter attack and call to violence
In his latest bids to override our Constitution, wannabe dictator Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday attacking First Amendment rights on social media and then called for state violence against people suspected of committing property crimes.
In doing so, Trump diverted news coverage from the significant news of the day -- his incompetent handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his encouragement of violence against people of color and Muslims.
So, let’s get to the real news and then his diversionary tactics: more than 103,000 confirmed American coronavirus deaths as of noon on May 29. That’s 28% of global deaths even though America has only about 4% of the planet’s nearly 7.8 billion human beings.
COVID-19
Two Democratic senators reveal positive coronavirus antibody tests
Two Democratic U.S. Senators over the past 24 hours have announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia revealed that he and his wife, George Mason University interim president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania also announced he had tested positive for the virus.
“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”
COVID-19
Badly hit California economy aims to reverse virus ‘free fall’
Millions unemployed, world-famous tourist attractions closed, movie sets shuttered and a huge deficit looming: California has been among the states hardest hit by the pandemic economically.
Before the coronavirus struck, the Golden State had been growing at a faster pace than the rest of the country for an entire decade.
But when stay-at-home orders were announced in March, earlier than similar measures elsewhere across the nation, the economy -- heavily dependent on tourism, hospitality and entertainment -- took a sharp nosedive.
As businesses from shops and restaurants to amusement parks such as Disneyland closed, unemployment shot from negligible levels to 24 percent, well above the national rate of 15 percent and closer to the state's Great Depression peak.