Maddow reports the latest on Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘Just puts your heart in your throat to think about it’

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow began her show on Tuesday with an update on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
“Justice Ginsburg is 87 years old,” Maddow noted. “She has fought off cancer of the pancreas and cancer of the lung. As of January of this year she declared herself to be cancer-free, but tonight she is back in the hospital, and it is apparently because of her gallbladder.”
Maddow interviewed NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams.
“Think about how tough Ginsburg is at 87,” Williams said. “She takes part on the first oral argument in the pandemic on Monday. Then she goes to a hospital here in Washington where they diagnose this condition, she takes part today in the telephone conference this morning, then she goes up to Baltimore, then she has the treatment for the cholecystitis. She’ll be back on the phone tomorrow morning, she won’t miss any oral argument.”
“Just puts your heart in your throat to think about it,” she concluded.
