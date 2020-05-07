Man charged with selling stolen COVID-19 claims he once worked for Jared and Ivanka — at the White House

Neither Ivanka Trump nor her husband Jared Kushner had any experience in government before joining Donald Trump’s administration. Now the two are facing yet more scrutiny over their time working in the White House.

“A New York man who claims he’s a former White House official is accused of selling stolen COVID-19 testing kits and leaving consumers without results,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “Henry Sylvain Gindt II, 34, is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for offering home-testing kits, which he allegedly obtained illegally from a lab employee, for $135 to $200 each.”

“In a press release for his company, YouHealth, Inc., Gindt described himself as ‘a former Trump Administration official who helped launch the Office of American Innovation at The White House with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and others,” The Beast reported. “It’s unclear whether Gindt was working under the Trumps, but records indicate someone named Henry S. Gindt was a federal employee in 2017 and 2018 under the category ‘Miscellaneous Administration and Program.’”

The Department of Justice blasted Gindt in a statement.

“Let this be a message to anyone who wants to scam our fellow citizens during this pandemic: the Department of Justice will take swift action to disrupt your scheme and then we will arrest you,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said.

