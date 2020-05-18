Marco Rubio named to lead Senate Intelligence Committee
Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a strong critic of China and Cuba, was named Monday to chair the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee while previous head Richard Burr is investigated in an insider trading scandal.
“The senior senator for Florida is a talented and experienced Senate leader with expertise in foreign affairs and national security matters,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in announcing the temporary appointment.
“On subjects ranging from China and Russia to Iran and North Korea to tyranny and unrest in our own hemisphere, Senator Rubio has been on the case for years.”
Rubio, 48, has been a senator since 2011 and was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.
The appointment puts him an elite group of Capitol Hill legislators known as the Gang of Eight who receive regular highly classified briefings on threats to the country and other intelligence issues.
He replaces Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who stepped down temporarily last Thursday after the FBI seized his cellphone in a probe of alleged insider stock trading tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burr is under investigation over whether he used his access to highly classified intelligence to sell stocks in February — before the coronavirus struck the United States, and while Americans were being told the virus’s threat was low.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
Sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s killer Snapchatted his dead body — because she’s a ‘huge fan of true crime’: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lindsey McMichael, the sister and daughter of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, posted pictures of his dead body on Snapchat — reportedly because she is a "huge fan of true crime."
According to the report, Lindsey, 30 years old, disputed this characterization to The Sun, saying, “It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened.’" She acknowledged that, "It was absolutely poor judgment.”
CNN
Trump threw Pompeo ‘under the bus’ by admitting he was the one who wanted the IG fired: CNN analyst
On CNN Monday, Dana Bash pointed out that President Donald Trump's remarks about the firing of the State Department inspector general directly implicate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"I was talking to a source on Capitol Hill just before coming on," said Bash. "The suspicion was initially this inspector general at the State Department might have been because of impeachment, because he provided some documents to Capitol Hill over the objection of political appointees at the State Department. But as Kylie [Atwood] just said, her excellent reporting, the feeling on Capitol Hill as well, those who do oversight of the State Department, is that it was those two investigations that made the Secretary of State look bad."
‘Trump is caught in a box’: Reporter details how the president made the US an ’emblem of global incompetence’
What President Donald Trump had to say about coronavirus in April and the first half of May was considerably different from what he had said about it in January and February. But journalist Edward Luce, in a Financial Times article, stresses that even though Trump’s tone has changed, his response to the crisis has continued to be erratic and unfocused — seriously damaging the United States’ credibility as a world leader.
In early March, Luce recalls, Trump claimed that “within a couple of days, (infections are) going to be down to close to zero.” And after 15 cases had been reported in the U.S., Trump said, “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”