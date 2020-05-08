Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Masks increase virus risk’: Ohio Republican misleadingly cites surgeon general to discourage face coverings

Published

1 min ago

on

An Ohio Republican misleadingly cited the surgeon general to discourage his supporters from wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post spotted by Ohio Capital Journal reporter Tyler Buchanan, State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) claimed surgeon general Jerome Adams had cautioned that face coverings increased the risk from viral infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wearing one can “actually increase your risk” of getting the disease, says American Anesthesiologist and a vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service,” Vitale posted.
“There was a study in 2015 looking at medical students. And medical students wearing surgical masks touch their faces on average 23 times. We know a major way that you can get respiratory diseases like coronavirus is by touching a surface and then touching your face.”

“Masks also can give the wearer a ‘false sense of security,'” he added.

In fact, the surgeon general has said that masks pose a risk if worn improperly, which he said many non-medical personnel do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider,” Adams said in early March.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended cloth masks since early April in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Vitale, who claims facial coverings are an affront to God, has regularly urged Ohioans to defy recommendations by the state’s health director Dr. Amy Acton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP-led Ohio House has passed a bill that would strip Acton of her advisory authority.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How America went from defeating polio to promoting dangerous quack remedies from the presidential podium

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

You can't stop an outbreak from happening, but you can stop it from becoming a catastrophe. In the New York Times this Friday, Timothy Egan writes that the U.S. failed that test and now we're trapped in a "full-blown disaster, in lockdown with a narcissist for a president."

"A country that turned out eight combat aircraft every hour at the peak of World War II could not even produce enough 75-cent masks or simple cotton nasal swabs for testing in this pandemic," Egan writes. "A country that showed the world how to defeat polio now promotes quack remedies involving household disinfectants from the presidential podium."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday told NPR that the sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden were "not clear cut."

"It certainly seems as though something has happened. I'm not sure," Ocasio-Cortez told NPR's "Morning Edition" of the accusation by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer for Joe Biden who accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993. "Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that — that it is not clear cut."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Red states’ budgets are getting clobbered by COVID-19 — despite McConnell’s spin about ‘blue state bailouts’

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has derided calls to aid state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic as "blue state bailouts."

However, Axios reports that it's not just states like New York and California that are seeing their budgets clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The publication has published a chart based on data from Urban Institute researcher Lucy Dadayan showing that tax revenues in Missouri, Kansas, and Montana have all collapsed by more than 50 percent, while other deep-red states including Louisiana, Alabama and West Virginia have seen their tax revenues fall by more than 30 percent.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image