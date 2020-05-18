Medicaid providers at the end of the line for Federal COVID funding
Casa de Salud, a nonprofit clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, provides primary medical care, opioid addiction services and non-Western therapies, including acupuncture and reiki, to a largely low-income population.And, like so many other health care providers that serve as a safety net, its revenue — and its future — are threatened by the COVID-19 epidemic.“I’ve been working for the past six weeks to figure out how to keep the doors open,” said the clinic’s executive director, Dr. Anjali Taneja. “We’ve seen probably an 80% drop in patient care, which has completely impacted our bottom line.”In…
Medicaid providers at the end of the line for Federal COVID funding
Casa de Salud, a nonprofit clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, provides primary medical care, opioid addiction services and non-Western therapies, including acupuncture and reiki, to a largely low-income population.And, like so many other health care providers that serve as a safety net, its revenue — and its future — are threatened by the COVID-19 epidemic."I've been working for the past six weeks to figure out how to keep the doors open," said the clinic's executive director, Dr. Anjali Taneja. "We've seen probably an 80% drop in patient care, which has completely impacted our bottom line."
Putin facing ‘perfect storm’ of Russian anger over his own ‘shaky’ COVID-19 response: report
President Donald Trump is not the only leader seeing his approval numbers plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic and the attendant economic carnage.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on shaky ground in his own country due to the health crisis and an economic collapse.
Noting Putin's plummeting approval, the report quotes Russian pollster Denis Volkov stating, "Putin’s approval rating began to decline even before the coronavirus crisis, with oil prices collapsing and the economy deteriorating—and I don’t see what can stop this perfect storm this year.”
‘Everything we did was to predict the next outbreak.’ Yet scientists weren’t prepared for COVID-19. Why?
CHICAGO — More than a decade ago, a center was founded at Northwestern University as a rapid-response operation against infectious disease.But its work was sporadic — a boom when epidemics like MERS hit, a bust when they were under control. Some promising drugs never made it out of the laboratory as funding waned.Now, researchers with the Center for Structural Genomics of Infectious Diseases are rushing to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, making up for lost time against a disease that has already killed more than 315,000 people around the world, including about 90,000 in the United St... (more…)