Meghan McCain begs Biden not to make same mistake as her dad: Don’t make VP choice a ‘beauty contest’

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain urged Joe Biden not to make the same mistake as her father in choosing a running mate.

The former vice president has been rumored to be leaning toward choosing Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), but McCain drew from her own experiences to inject a word of caution.

“I’m not a big believer in chemistry tests across the board,” she said. “I think there can be a short illusion, and anyone can perform very well in a short period of time. Not to make this about me, but when I was originally offered the job on this show, they wanted to test me with a bunch of the ladies and I said, no, you see what I can do. I again refused a chemistry test and got hired anyway. I think vice presidential picks are the same way.”

She then compared Biden’s choice to one faced by her father, Sen. John McCain, when he was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

“My father, and I know people get very triggered when I talk about him, so just bear with me,” McCain said. “He chose an unorthodox running mate and someone he hadn’t had a lot of experience with, and, in fact, I believe he only met Sarah Palin before announcing her as his vice presidential pick.”

Her father came to regret his choice, McCain said.

“When he was dying, he did an interview with the HBO documentary filmmakers and he said one of his biggest regrets wasn’t choosing Joe Lieberman,” she said.

McCain said the political moment was much too large to choose another Palin.

“Joe Biden has to go with the person who is going to lead us out of this absolute epidemic — pandemic, generational crisis — because as far as I’m concerned, it’s looking like it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better, and he needs to go with someone who is going to look like someone he trusts,” McCain said. “He trusted President Obama, they were very close friends. It was widely reported and widely known of their friendship and trust, and that’s the thing that’s most important, and this is as [co-host] Sunny [Hostin] put it, beauty queen contest, who can perform the best in front of a camera for 20 minutes is probably completely ill-suited for this time.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump supporters angrily attack CNN’s Jake Tapper for holding a memorial for COVID-19 victims

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday announced that his network planned to host a memorial special for the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from COVID-19 over the last two months.

"More than 90,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19," Tapper wrote on Twitter. "On Sunday, May 31 at noon ET, CNN will be holding a memorial for those lost."

The CNN host then posted a link where viewers could submit names and photos of people who have been lost to the disease.

While many of Tapper's followers said they were grateful for the memorial, several supporters of President Donald Trump angrily attacked him for not holding a similar memorial for 2009 H1N1 pandemic, when an estimated 12,000 Americans died of the disease over the span of an entire year.

2020 Election

GOP betting 2020 election success on selling ‘crazy talk’ and conspiracy theories to voters: columnist

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Surveying the expanding 2020 election campaigns that are managing to cut through the wall-to-wall coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the U.S. -- and the world at large -- to a standstill, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson claimed that Republicans appear to be going all-in on pushing conspiracy theories to retain the White House and their Senate majority status.

Here’s how corporate deals are making PPE shortages even worse

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

When hospitals have an insufficient amount of PPE (personal protective equipment), the chances of doctors and nurses being infected with coronavirus increases. Many hospitals in the U.S. have been complaining about PPE shortages, desperately fighting to increase their access to N-95 masks and other equipment that can save the lives of medical workers when they are treating COVID-19 patients. But journalist Diana Falzone, in an article published by Vanity Fair on May 21, reports that some corporate deals are making it harder for hospitals to maintain their PPE supplies.

close-image