Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Moore warns liberals that Trump is trying to scare them away from voting using his ‘guys with guns’

Published

1 min ago

on

Liberal activist Michael Moore is concerned that his fellow progressives are being scared off by President Donald Trump and his friends with guns.

Speaking to Bill Maher on Friday, Moore said that from the very beginning, Trump tried to scare people by encouraging his Second Amendment friends to prepare to fight back with their semiautomatic weapons if he loses the election. Now they’re back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This time he’s already got his gun guys. The guys with the guns. You saw this in Michigan,” said Moore. “Showing up at the capitol for the last couple of weeks with their long arms and threatening everybody to the point where the governor, last Tuesday, just shut the legislature down. She was so afraid. I want to appeal to people to not be afraid of these guys with the guns. I went to high school with them. I know. They want to kill Bambi. That’s their idea of a real fight. Them and a deer. If the deer were ever armed — if it was a fair fight, these guys would never be in the woods.”

He went on to say that all they’re trying to do is scare liberals with their guns and these “liberate” protests.

“He’s just trying to scare liberals because liberals get scared easy,” said Moore. “Don’t be scared. We are the majority. There are more of us than there are of them. The only way that they’re going to pull it off is somehow he’s able to cancel the election.”

Moore said that not only is Trump trying to fight the election with his crusade against vote-by-mail, but he’s also going after the U.S. Post Office for the same reason.

Watch the full conversation between Maher and Moore below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Maher: Trump fans are primed to be angry about Obamagate — they just don’t know what it is

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

HBO host Bill Maher appeared to be doing his Friday night show from the local Jewish Community Center under what appeared to be a chuppah from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" set.

Maher opened with an attack on President Donald Trump's bizarre decision to start popping hydroxychloroquine.

"First he said, let's try drinking household disinfectant, now he's on this sh*t, today Vladimir Putin said, 'I hope I don't have to poison this mother f*cker, I don't think we have anything strong enough,'" joked Maher.

He noted that throughout Trump's entire life he has never been an alcohol drinker, never had a beer with the guys at a NASCAR tailgate, never smoked pot in college.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump team now concerned about Georgia Senate race dragging him down

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

This week it was reported that President Donald Trump's team is frustrated with Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R), who is performing so poorly in her Senate race they're concerned she's dragging the president down.

"The president has repeatedly asked if her candidacy is adversely affecting his own prospects in a state that has become more competitive, people familiar with the discussions have said," said the New York Times.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ’s new attack on public health orders is ‘deviant and inappropriate’: Law professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit filed by a Republican state legislator in Illinois, trying to strike down Gov. J. B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders. The DOJ's filing both praises the legislator's "strong case" against the governor and urges federal courts to return the matter to state courts, where judges had been more friendly to the GOP's claims.

Georgetown University Law professor Marty Lederman was astonished by the filing — and took to Twitter to emphasize how unusual and outrageous the DOJ's actions were in this case:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image