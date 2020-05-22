Quantcast
Michigan GOP official calls COVID-19 ‘domestic political terrorism’ created by Dems after impeachment failed

Published

1 min ago

on

A GOP official in Michigan told Politico’s Tim Alberta this week that the coronavirus is a “domestic political terrorism” plot aimed at stealing the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

In an interview, Washtenaw County Republican Party board member Deborah Fuqua-Frey told Alberta that she was suspicious about the way the virus emerged just as the president’s impeachment trial was wrapping up earlier this year.

“Isn’t it kind of convenient that as soon as impeachment failed, we’ve suddenly got this virus?” she asked. “This was domestic political terrorism from the Democratic Party.”

She then went on to question whether 95,000 Americans had really died from the disease.

“They’ve got all these numbers inflated, especially the deaths,” she said. “Nobody can explain why nobody’s dying from other causes anymore. Most of these people who are ‘dying from coronavirus’ aren’t actually dying from coronavirus. It’s domestic political terrorism.”

She predicted, however, that the president’s voters would be smart enough to see through the ruse of tens of thousands of dead Americans and continue to support the president.

“Trump will be fine,” she said. “His voters know better. We aren’t falling for it.”

Trump-loving county finds 27-percent jump in COVID-19 after reopening — traced to social gatherings

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

A Trump-backing Oregon county that helped lead the charge to reopen has seen a spike in coronavirus cases -- which could offer a snapshot of what's to come in other areas that relaxed social distance guidelines.

Deschutes County gained approval from state officials to reopen last week, but contact tracers have investigated 26 new positive test results since May 15, and that's a pattern that seems to be playing out in other counties that backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

2020 Election

Trump’s former wife is sharing tips on how to fight COVID-19 with the White House: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of Donald Trump's former wives is talking with friends and associates about the coronavirus pandemic and passing along her findings to the White House.

The report notes that the White House set up a COVID-19 tip line and former Trump wife Marla Maples has been taking advantage of it.

"During the pandemic, Marla Maples, an actress and the president’s second wife, has stayed in touch with a coterie of friends and informal advisers, with whom she has traded tidbits and medical advice on how to combat the virus. In recent weeks, she has quietly transmitted some of those ideas to the Trump White House, in an effort to get them in front of the president—her ex-husband—and senior staffers, two Trump administration officials familiar with the outreach," the Beast reports.

What’s Bill Barr hiding in the Mueller report? It could be Trump’s false statements under oath

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, pending a response from the Justice Department.

The court was considering a House Judiciary Committee request for grand jury materials that the DOJ had redacted from the published report. House lawyers argued the materials are relevant to pending impeachment proceedings against President Trump involving obstruction of justice.

