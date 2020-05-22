Michigan GOP official calls COVID-19 ‘domestic political terrorism’ created by Dems after impeachment failed

A GOP official in Michigan told Politico’s Tim Alberta this week that the coronavirus is a “domestic political terrorism” plot aimed at stealing the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.
In an interview, Washtenaw County Republican Party board member Deborah Fuqua-Frey told Alberta that she was suspicious about the way the virus emerged just as the president’s impeachment trial was wrapping up earlier this year.
“Isn’t it kind of convenient that as soon as impeachment failed, we’ve suddenly got this virus?” she asked. “This was domestic political terrorism from the Democratic Party.”
She then went on to question whether 95,000 Americans had really died from the disease.
“They’ve got all these numbers inflated, especially the deaths,” she said. “Nobody can explain why nobody’s dying from other causes anymore. Most of these people who are ‘dying from coronavirus’ aren’t actually dying from coronavirus. It’s domestic political terrorism.”
She predicted, however, that the president’s voters would be smart enough to see through the ruse of tens of thousands of dead Americans and continue to support the president.
“Trump will be fine,” she said. “His voters know better. We aren’t falling for it.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.