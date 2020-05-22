Michigan GOP official calls COVID-19 ‘domestic political terrorism’ created by Dems after impeachment failed

A GOP official in Michigan told Politico’s Tim Alberta this week that the coronavirus is a “domestic political terrorism” plot aimed at stealing the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

In an interview, Washtenaw County Republican Party board member Deborah Fuqua-Frey told Alberta that she was suspicious about the way the virus emerged just as the president’s impeachment trial was wrapping up earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isn’t it kind of convenient that as soon as impeachment failed, we’ve suddenly got this virus?” she asked. “This was domestic political terrorism from the Democratic Party.”

She then went on to question whether 95,000 Americans had really died from the disease.

“They’ve got all these numbers inflated, especially the deaths,” she said. “Nobody can explain why nobody’s dying from other causes anymore. Most of these people who are ‘dying from coronavirus’ aren’t actually dying from coronavirus. It’s domestic political terrorism.”

She predicted, however, that the president’s voters would be smart enough to see through the ruse of tens of thousands of dead Americans and continue to support the president.

“Trump will be fine,” she said. “His voters know better. We aren’t falling for it.”