Michigan lieutenant governor thinks Trump is creating mail-in-ballot conspiracy to explain away his loss in November

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is already making excuses for his loss in November, said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt.

Speaking to her Sunday, Gilchrist said that he thinks all of this is a set-up.

“The truth is more people are killed by deer in a year than have ever been proven to commit voter fraud at a given time,” he explained. Indeed, more people are killed by lightning, vending machines falling on them, falling coconuts and champagne corks than commit voter fraud each year.

“I think that the president wants to set us up so that there can be a conversation about the legitimacy of an election that he is looking to lose,” Gilchrist explained in a previous MSNBC interview.

Hours earlier, Trump was tweeting his conspiracy that anyone who votes from mail-in-ballots will contribute to a rigged election. It’s an ironic comment as so many Republicans have voted using mail-in ballots.

“That is a really unfortunate thing. That’s not how we do democracy here in the United States, and we need to be ready to respond to that forcefully,” said Gilchrist.

Watch Gilchrist below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
