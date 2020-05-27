Police clash with George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis for second straight day
On Wednesday, protests against the police killing of George Floyd continued — and once again, police and demonstrators clashed, with authorities using chemical agents to attempt to deter the crowds.
Protestors move further back into street after police shoot some kind of deterrent pic.twitter.com/yrvqziOMbD
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 27, 2020
.@MinneapolisPD use tear gas to break up the crowd at E Lake St. & Minnehaha in front of the 3rd Precinct. This protest has been going strong for over 4 hours. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nrTaH9jLw3
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 27, 2020
Police have pushed protestors toward Lake and 27th @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/4biMcZBJtK
— christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 27, 2020
The situation has escalated at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/eGItsxGLGp
— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020