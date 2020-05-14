Mitch McConnell mocked after admitting he was ‘wrong’ on Obama: ‘Backed into a corner’
On Fox News Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) admitted he had been ‘wrong’ that President Barack Obama had not left a pandemic plan, when confronted by anchor Bret Baier.
McConnell’s about-face drew mockery from social media, with many commentators gleeful that the Republican had admitted to a major falsehood.
Mitch McConnell is backed into a corner and forced to admit he lied about the Obama administration not leaving a pandemic plan, on Fox.pic.twitter.com/zvUdlHiHeL
— Dame jones (@Damejones11) May 15, 2020
I give McConnell credit. It's rare for a Republican to admit error and acknowledge reality. Much more common response to being proven wrong is to dig in and attack the liberal media. https://t.co/ql9hrPZinS
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 14, 2020
So after saying Obama "should have kept his mouth shut," McConnell seems a bit chastened to learn that a 69-page pandemic plan was left behind: "I don't know enough about the details to comment on it." https://t.co/3khgeB4ZaR
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) May 15, 2020
You were wrong about everything Mitch. And history will write that.
— Banana_Republic(ans) 🌊 (@KingLouiedaVIII) May 15, 2020
Now it is time to tell the truth about the Trump Administration, Mitch.
— Concerned Citizen (@2020_concerned) May 15, 2020
— me (@GlenBrown15) May 15, 2020
typical. Make bald faced lie to supporters. They eat it up. Then perform the walk back when nobody is listening.
— Dan Lichtenstein (@DanLichtenstein) May 15, 2020
Now do Merrick Garland
— Neil Jacobson (@notestotheether) May 15, 2020
