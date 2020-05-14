Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Monstrous cruelty’: As hunger soars, Trump USDA resumes effort to take nutrition benefits from more than a million people

Published

59 mins ago

on

“The administration has decided that now—amid the most pervasive need in a century—is a great time to crack down on Americans who rely on food stamps.”

With hunger rising at an alarming rate across the U.S.—particularly among children—as the coronavirus crisis sends unemployment to levels not seen since the Great Depression, the Trump administration this week resumed its effort to strip nutrition benefits from more than a million people by appealing a court ruling that blocked the Agriculture Department from imposing more punitive work requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

After briefly backing off its push to implement the rule change last month, the USDA on Tuesday filed court documents appealing Judge Beryl Howell’s stay of the administration’s long-sought policy, which would limit states’ ability to waive work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Secretary Perdue and his officials at USDA continue to show their true colors when it comes to our nation’s hungry.”
—Rep. Marcia Fudge

While the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in March, suspended SNAP work requirements for the duration of the public health emergency, analysts have warned that the economic crisis and the need for nutrition assistance will persist long after Covid-19 is effectively contained.

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) ripped the USDA’s appeal in a statement late Wednesday, saying that if Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and other Trump administration officials “had any decency or compassion, they would abandon this appeal immediately.”

“Secretary Perdue and his officials at USDA continue to show their true colors when it comes to our nation’s hungry,” said Fudge. “The nation’s unemployment percentage has seen its worst spike since the Great Depression. Jobless claims are up over 30 million. The lines at food banks have never been longer. And by any reputable account the worst is yet to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The administration has decided that now—amid the most pervasive need in a century—is a great time to crack down on Americans who rely on food stamps to keep their families from going hungry,” Fudge added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the Agriculture Department’s own estimates, the rule change—which was finalized in December despite the flood of public comments opposing the policy—could strip nutrition assistance from around 700,000 people. Analysts say the actual number would likely be more than a million.

Throughout the pandemic, the Trump administration and Republican members of Congress have blocked Democratic efforts to expand SNAP benefits to meet the needs of struggling families. According to research published last week by the Hamilton Project, one in three households in the U.S. are food insecure amid the coronavirus crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are households cutting back on portion sizes, having kids skip meals,” said researcher Lauren Bauer. “The numbers are much higher than I expected.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘You could see it in his body language’: White House reporter says Trump’s jealous fury at Fauci finally boiled over

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's jealousy and anger toward Dr. Anthony Fauci boiled over into public view, according to a White House correspondent.

Associated Press correspondent Jonathan Lemire said the president has privately been seething about his public health adviser's positive approval ratings, and he was obviously angry that Fauci delivered bad news about the coronavirus pandemic during his testimony to Congress this week.

"That's the real tension right now we're seeing within the White House and the broader administration," Lemire said. "What happened with the president's comments yesterday sort of boiled to the surface private frustrations he and his inner circle have had now for some weeks, according to our reporting, about Dr. Fauci."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Insurance companies rush to embrace Obamacare so they can survive recession

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Health insurance companies who for years have resisted taking part in the Affordable Care Act's health care exchanges are now rushing back into them to stave off financial calamity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politico reports that United Healthcare this week said it would reenter Maryland's Obamacare exchange years after it exited the market. United Healthcare, which is America's largest health insurer, is also planning to expand into other states' exchanges.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Analysts ask if Justice Department investigation into Sen. Burr is payback for authenticating the Russia scandal

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Months ago, Attorney General Bill Barr announced the Department of Justice was no longer seeking to throw the book at Roger Stone. Last week, Barr decided to withdraw the case against Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn. This week, Paul Manafort was allowed out of prison six years early. Given sweet legal deals have been handed to the allies of President Donald Trump, reporters and analysts are wondering why the case against a staunch Republican senator is even moving forward with an FBI warrant.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image